'Women can be misogynistic too': Richa Chadha SLAMS insecurity claims over Ali Fazal's good looks

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are among the most popular and loved Bollywood celebrity couples. They never fail to shell out some major couple goals! In her latest Instagram post, Richa Chadha revealed that a drunk woman asked her if she is insecure because her hubby Ali Fazal is good-looking. Slamming the misogynistic comment, the actress shared pictures with Ali, revealing how he takes care of her.

Richa Chadha slams misogynistic comment made by a woman at a party

Richa Chadha took to her Instagram to post some lovely pictures from Jio MAMI Film Festival. The first few were solo pictures, while other pictures also featured her hubby and actor Ali Fazal. In the caption, Richa wrote, “I recently got asked by a drunk woman at a party if I am insecure because my husband is good looking…”

She further added, “watch the last picture here to see, how he takes care of me… and also, drunk woman, thank you for reminding me that women can be misogynistic too! Wearing the man we began our wedding celebrations with @rahulmishra_7 ! Love you @alifazal9.” She added the hashtag ‘#LogDimagChaatRaheHain,” at the end of the caption.

The last few pictures show Ali Fazal lovingly holding Richa’s hand as he walks behind her at the red carpet of the film festival. Another picture shows the couple looking oh-so-in-love as they posed near a grand staircase.

Comments on Richa Chadha’s post

As soon as Richa shared the post, one netizen commented, “Last pic is so cutee,” while another one wrote, “You both are beautiful.. I don't understand the backhanded comment by the drunk woman.” Another fan wrote, “Beauty is in the soul, mind and heart first then in looks! Insecure people unfortunately always have their big mouths open The last picture is pure couple goals and both of you make an amazing pair.”

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s relationship

Richa and Ali, who worked together in Fukrey, began dating in 2015. They got married under the Special Marriage Act in 2020, and later celebrated their union in October 2022, with their friends and family.

ALSO READ: ‘Not hard to please...’: Richa Chadha reveals Ali Fazal's admirable qualities; shares how romance 'triggered'