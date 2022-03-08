Women's Day 2022: Alia Bhatt to Richa Chadha, when women in films direct their own journey.

Every year on the occasion of International Women's Day, several ad campaigns celebrate the spirit of womanhood. From commercials on making it a special day for the women in your life to shopping offers that flood our mail inbox along with WhatsApp messages from friends and family, there are generally two schools of thought on this day. While one would say that women should be celebrated on this special day, another is of the opinion that women should be celebrated irrespective of the day, time, month or year. However, fact of the matter remains that women's day is indeed every day.

It is present 365 days a year because of the work they do that challenges them, questions societal norms and pushes the envelope. In Bollywood, several leading ladies have broken the age-old notion on different levels and paved their own way of success. One of the finest examples in recent times is Alia Bhatt whose film Gangubai Kathiawadi is inching closer to a Rs 100 crore at the domestic box office.

Released at a time when the livelihood of theatres was a question mark, it is Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film starring Alia Bhatt that has infused new life into theatres. While the actress has received applause at home as well as internationally, Alia is now aiming higher. The actress will now be going global as she is all set to make her Hollywood debut alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.

Another actress that made her mark in the first two months of 2022 was Deepika Padukone with her terrific performance in Gehraiyaan. Single-handedly shouldering Shakun Batra's relationship drama, Deepika dished out a heart-wrenching act that is easily one of her best.

These powerful characters, their portrayal and bringing the audience back to the theatres is no mean task. Its significance in the larger picture is even more as you see how far female actors have come today and the kind of roles that are being written for them.

Go Getters

As Taapsee Pannu once rightly said in a recent interview that she won't play second fiddle. The Looop Lapeta actress meant business when she stated that she wants to be leading actor in every film she signs. And why not? With an impressive filmography like Thappad, Badla and Pink, Taapse Pannu is among the crop of actors who know what they want and they go ahead and get it.

Not just in terms of acting, but actresses today are empowering and creating jobs as well with their own production houses. One of them is Richa Chadha who is working towards training more women in the light department of films. Richa Chadha, filmmaker Shuchi Talati and their team recently won a prestigious Berlinale grant for proposing an incubation programme which has been designed to increase the participation of women in the Grips and Lighting departments in the Hindi film industry. Isn't that something?

Beyond Bollywood

The Hindi film industry is full of talented women filmmakers and producers such as Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, Guneet Monga, Tahira Kashyap and Anvita Dutt among others. Down South, too, the strong content has put a light on women who are making remarkable films or backing original films. Take for example producer Sophia Paul who backed the massively popular Minnal Murali which floored audiences on the streaming platform and across regions.

Another such shining star is Nandini Reddy who helmed Netflix’s first Telugu anthology Pitta Kathalu. With an all female cast, Nandini dished out a bold anthology that navigated relationships.

Women have taken on several roles in different film spaces today. They are not only acing it, but bringing about a paradigm shift that is only for the better. Here's more power to these women.

