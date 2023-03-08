Women's Day 2023: What is Nita Ambani-launched 'The Her Circle EveryBODY' Project on body positivity about?

As we celebrate International Women's Day today, Mrs. Nita M Ambani, Founder-Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, has launched the 'Her Circle, EveryBODY' Project. It is launched to celebrate body positivity and encourage the acceptance of all; irrespective of size, age, colour, religion, neurodiversity, or physicality.

It aims to create a circle of kindness and non-judgemental acceptance of women in society. Her Circle was founded and launched by Mrs. Ambani in 2021. It was launched to create a safer, growth-oriented digital haven for women. Hence, on their 2nd anniversary, they became India’s largest digital platform for women with a phenomenal overall reach of 310 million. Focusing on their prime objective which is inclusivity, the platform aims to invite every individual to come forward and be a part of this initiative and make a difference.

On the occasion of the launch of Her Circle EveryBODY Project, Nita Ambani said that it is about sisterhood, but also about solidarity. She said that solidarity is based on equality, inclusion, and respect for all and it is the core of her new project- The Her Circle Everybody Project. She added that trolling happens on social media and opinions are passed without knowing the battles people are fighting. She said that there are medical issues, and genetic factors people can be going through and yet, they are subjected to trolling and humiliation. It can be so damaging, especially for young minds. She further said that she hopes her initiative can address the issue in some way and give people the confidence and freedom to be who they are.

During the launch of her initiative, Mrs. Ambani celebrated the second anniversary of Her Circle by featuring on its anniversary-special digital cover and giving an exclusive interview.

Mrs. Nita M. Ambani's special message to the users of Her Circle

She congratulated the entire team and the millions of women who form Her Circle. She said that she started out as an idea and they hope to make it a movement for all women. Nita Ambani added that she launched Her Circle in the middle of the pandemic and they have come a long way in the last two years.

Her Circle’s 2nd-year milestones cover goals across digital usage and networking. With more than 2,20,000 registered women users, they aspire to constantly encourage women to collaborate professionally and socially to rise together. Through The Her Circle EveryBODY Project, Her Circle will promote diverse body sizes and appearances through real-life stories.

As per her vision of a body-positive world, the initiative will be encouraging women to put themselves first and build a larger circle of kindness.

How does Her Circle work?



Her Circle is designed as a one-stop destination to provide women-related content that is engaging and upliftment-oriented even as it connects women to each other through a social platform. It helps women engage in vibrant videos and articles with solution-oriented life strategies (covering living, wellness, finance, work, personality development, community service, beauty, fashion, entertainment, creative self-expression, and active participation in public life through women-led NGOs and other organizations.)

It is language friendly. Users can toggle between their language of choice—English and Hindi, by a simple language select option. The Hindi content is unique and original, customized for the user.

The platform provides women with answers from Reliance’s panel of experts on health, wellness, education, entrepreneurship, finance, philanthropy, mentorship, and leadership. The section on upskilling and jobs will help women find new professional skills as well as get job opportunities suited to her profile. She can learn through masterclasses from the best in the business or avail of complimentary digital courses.



Private, Personalised, Safe: While the content (from videos to articles) is open to all, the social networking part of the platform is only for women. The social connection will provide her with a safe, women-only forum to make new friends with shared interests or ask questions from peers without hesitation. Her Circle also has an exclusive and personal space for women to ask questions to medical and finance experts in a confidential chatroom.

Advertisement

Her Good Habit App: In addition to providing useful and uplifting content, Her Circle also provides trackers to enable users to inculcate and sustain the right habits in the space of fitness, period tracking, fertility & pregnancy guide, and finance tracking.

It is a desktop and mobile-responsive website and is available as a free app on Google Play Store and iOS App Store. Participation is entirely free for registered users.