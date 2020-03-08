Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Virat Kohli, Taapsee, Abhishek Bachchan cheer for India despite defeat by Aus

Virat Kohli, Taapsee Pannu, Abhishek Bachchan and others laud the Indian Women's National Cricket Team for making it to the finals opposite Australia in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020.

After a series of wonderful performances by India Women's National Cricket Team, they were outplayed against Australia by 85 runs in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup final. Australia lifted the World Cup for the fifth time at the Melbourne Cricket Ground this Sunday. They scored 184 for 4 and defeated India by 85 runs. However, despite the defeat, Team India has made the country proud of their efforts throughout the series and for making it to the finals. Where the Indian Cricket Team captained by Virat Kohli is given due respect, the Indian Women's Cricket Team gets little recognition. Even though they didn't bring the World Cup home, the fact that they stood neck to neck with Australia in the finals is appreciation worthy.

While fans recognise that it hasn't been a lucky day for team India, netizens are hailing them for their effort. Even B-Town celebs and other sports personalities are cheering for Indian Women's National Cricket Team. Celebs like Abhishek Bachchan, cricket stalwart Virat Kohli himself and have cheered for team India on Twitter despite Australia's big win. "Proud of all the efforts put in by the Indian Women's Cricket Team throughout their #T20WorldCup campaign. I'm confident that you girls will bounce back stronger than ever. Raising hands@BCCIWomen", Virat Kohli tweeted.

Check it out:

Proud of all the efforts put in by the Indian Women's Cricket Team throughout their #T20WorldCup campaign. I'm confident that you girls will bounce back stronger than ever. @BCCIWomen — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 8, 2020

Hard luck ladies @BCCIWomen , but we are all still so proud of you!

Congratulations to Australia. #T20WorldCup — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) March 8, 2020

Taapsee Pannu, who will soon be seen playing Mithali Raj, the Captain of the Indian Women's National Cricket Team on the big screen in her upcoming film Shabaash Mithu, also lauded the Indian team and cheered for them after the World Cup Final match."Ok so not our day... but we learn n move ahead... girls our best is yet to come. #T20WorldCup2020 #INDvAUS Congratulations for the 5th time Aussies !!!", Taapsee tweeted.

Check it out:

Ok so not our day... but we learn n move ahead... girls our best is yet to come. #T20WorldCup2020 #INDvAUS

Congratulations for the 5th time Aussies !!! — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) March 8, 2020

Credits :Twitter

Read More