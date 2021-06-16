Wonder Woman: Mother catches ball with one hand while holding baby in another; Anushka Sharma REACTS

Anushka Sharma reacted to a recent viral video where a US mom catches the ball with one hand while holding the baby during a baseball match.

Earlier this week, a video went viral on the internet where a woman watching a baseball match in the US caught a speeding ball with one hand while holding the baby. The unique catch caught the internet’s eye and became viral. The latest one to hail that wonderful catch is , who reacted to the news clipping of the video on her Instagram story. Anushka embraced motherhood earlier this year with the birth of a baby daughter Vamika in January. Reacting to the clipping, Anushka hailed the mother and wrote, “Nothing we cannot do” in the caption.

Anushka and Virat have shared a few glimpses of their baby on social media but chose not to reveal her face. The actor has previously mentioned that they have decided to keep Vamika away from the spotlight. A few weeks back, Virat Kohli had hosted an 'Ask Me Anything' session to virtually connect with his fans via social media. A fan had asked, “What is the meaning of Vamika? How is she? Can we see a glimpse of her please?”, to which he had replied, “Vamika is another name for goddess Durga. No, we have decided as a couple to not expose our child to social media before she has an understanding of what social media is and can make her own choice.”

On the work front, Anushka Sharma has not announced her next film as an actor after her 2018 outing ‘Zero’ co-starring and . Through her production, ‘Clean Slate Filmz’, Anushka has produced a lot of films and web series for the digital space including Paatal Lok and Bulbbul. One of the upcoming releases from the production ‘Qala’ will mark the debut of Irrfan Khan’s son Babil.

