Wondering what Janhvi Kapoor is up to on a 'super hectic' shoot day? Actress shares a sneak peek

Among the busy stars in Bollywood, Janhvi Kapoor seems to have her calendar full. The actress has a couple of films in her kitty and fans are excited to see her in her next outing on the screen. Amid her shoots, Janhvi often hangs out with her gang and leaves fans wondering what a casual work day in her life would look like. Well, the Roohi actress is here with a perfect answer for this and her recent photo gives us a glimpse into her 'super hectic' shoot day with the team.

Taking to her Instagram story, Janhvi shared a photo of herself with her team sitting inside her vanity van. What left everyone in splits on seeing Janhvi's 'super hectic' day with her team was how the actress was lying on the floor with a pen and paper and prepping. In the photo, Janhvi is seen writing something and her team could be seen following her lead. The actress could be seen clad in a white robe with jeans and a speaker could be seen lying next to her feet. Sharing the photo, Janhvi wrote, "Shoot is super hectic rn."

Take a look:

Earlier, during the day, Janhvi had a gym session and shared a sneak peek of it on social media. The actress was seen training with weights today during her workout session. Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi has Dostana 2 lined up ahead of her. Apart from this, she has already shot for Good Luck Jerry with director Siddharth Sengupta. It is being backed by Aanand L Rai. Amid this, reports are in that Janhvi has begun filming the Hindi remake of South film Helen. The film is being produced by Boney Kapoor.

