Wondering what went behind creating Tamannaah Bhatia’s bald look for Stree 2? Here’s a peek into her impressive transformation; fans say ‘still pretty’

Amar Kaushik’s Stree 2 has wreaked havoc on the box office and taken over cinema halls by storm. It's been nearly a month since the film was released on August 15 and it’s still going strong and continuing to entertain the audience. While the ensemble cast did a fantastic job, the horror-comedy movie also stars Tamannaah Bhatia in a cameo appearance as Shama. She not only made everyone groove with her scintillating dance moves but the actress was also seen bald in the climax. Her MUA has finally revealed how she transformed into the character.

Celebrity prosthetics makeup designer Attin Pawar, who worked with the team of Munjya and Chhaava, dropped a video on his social media, showcasing how he created Tamannaah Bhatia’s bald look for Stree 2. In the video, she can be seen dressed in her all-white costume, sitting comfortably in a chair inside her vanity while the MUA does his magic on her.

Sharing the video, Pawar expressed his excitement to be part of Stree 2 and be able to work his expertise on Bhatia. He penned in the captions, “#boldcapmakeup for beautiful n stunning @tamannaahspeaks for movie #stree2 thanks for the opportunity @manishsharma96 @maddockfilms. Plz watch in theatre near u,it’s complete entertainment for family.”

Soon after the clip was dropped, several Tamannaah fans took to the comments section to underline that even without hair, in her bald look, she looks pretty. A user penned, “Superb work” while another commented, “Nice transformation.” According to a third, she still looked pretty while a fourth lauded the makeup artist for the impressive show of talent.

The Entertainment actress performed a fiery dance number Aaj Ki Raat and took everyone by surprise. From her moves to her attitude and expressions, everything was bang on proving she was perfect for the part. However, the actress was skeptical about performing the peppy song after the success of her other popular song, Kaavaalaa.

While speaking to Grazia India, Tamannaah divulged, “On the heels of Kaavaalaa’s success, doing the song for Stree 2 felt very risky. I thought, ‘Will I be able to top what I’ve already done?’” However, when director Amar Kaushik made her understand how this song was crucial to the storyline, she ‘instinctively’ knew she had to do it.

