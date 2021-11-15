Wondering what's written on bride Patralekhaa's veil in Bengali? We decoded her love note for Rajkummar Rao

Lovebirds Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa have finally sealed the deal in an intimate ceremony on Monday, November 15. The couple officially confirmed the news by sharing a slew of stunning wedding pictures via social media. Apart from their joyous facial expressions, what caught our attention was Patralekhaa’s gorgeous wedding veil. Surprisingly, the CityLights actress had something special imprinted on her bridal wear.

We have finally decoded the Bengali texts and it is a romantic note for her hubby Rajkummar Rao. The Bengali texts say, "Aamar poraan bhora bhalobasha aami tumaaye somorppon korilaam" which means "I surrender to you my love-filled heart" in English. The romantic note is a testimony that the bride has lovingly opted to surrender her entire life to grow and prosper with the Stree star. Needless to say, the special message has made us go in awe of the couple.

While sharing their first photos as the man and wife, Rajkummar penned a heartwarming note for his wifey. He articulated, “Finally after 11 years of love, romance, friendship and fun, I got married to my everything today, my soulmate, my best friend, my family. Today there is no greater happiness for me than being called your husband @patralekhaa. Here’s to forever .. and beyond.”

On the other hand, Patralekhaa said “I got married to my everything today; my boyfriend, my partner in crime, my family, my soulmate...My best friend for the last 11 years! There is no greater feeling than to be your wife! Here’s to our forever.” As soon as the photos surfaced online, they went massively viral on social media. Priyanka Chopra, Aishwarya Rai, Alia Bhatt are among a few celebs who took to Instagram to congratulate the newlyweds.

ALSO READ| Rajkummar Rao & Patralekhaa are now MARRIED; Couple's first PHOTOS as man and wife will entice you