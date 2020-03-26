Work from home driving you crazy? Alia Bhatt dancing to 'Hook Up' is the perfect stress buster
As India has almost finished two days of the 21 days lockdown, Indians across the country have been staying indoors for more than week. For lakhs of people, their living rooms have now turned into work spaces as they continue to work from home. While working from home would be considered an ideal situation for many, after a point it does get monotonous. So if you are someone who is confined at home and working, this video makes for a perfect watch.
In the video, Alia Bhatt, who had starred alongside Tiger Shroff in Student Of The Year 2 for a song, can be seen rehearsing to 'Hook Up'. The song was a winner and made many fans as well as dancers groove to it. Alia can be seen rehearsing her steps with a choreographer and it indeed is a fun video. In the latter half of the video, Alia can be seen dancing with Tiger inside a dance studio.
Check out Alia Bhatt's dance video below:
Hooked up to the song just like everyone is ! It was a Mind blowing Experience working with diva @aliaabhatt you nailed the Choreography.....Anyway have always been your Fan and @tigerjackieshroff no words you always kill Big Thank you to @farahkhankunder mam for getting us on Board for this song !! Means a lot for u @punitdmalhotra @dharmamovies @farahkhankunder @aliaabhatt @puneetbsaini @tigerjackieshroff @karanjohar @apoorva1972
Alia was last seen in Kalank which tanked massively at the box office. The actress has a stellar lineup for the next two years with films like Brahmastra and Gangubai Kathiawadi slated to release this year. Alia also extensively shot for Sadak 2 with dad Mahesh Bhatt. Are you looking forward to see Alia Bhatt on the big screen yet again? Let us know in the comments below.
