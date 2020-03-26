Work from home driving you crazy? Alia Bhatt dancing to 'Hook Up' is the perfect stress buster

In the video, Alia Bhatt, who had starred alongside Tiger Shroff in Student Of The Year 2 for a song, can be seen rehearsing the 'Hook Up' dance.

As India has almost finished two days of the 21 days lockdown, Indians across the country have been staying indoors for more than week. For lakhs of people, their living rooms have now turned into work spaces as they continue to work from home. While working from home would be considered an ideal situation for many, after a point it does get monotonous. So if you are someone who is confined at home and working, this video makes for a perfect watch.

In the video, , who had starred alongside Tiger Shroff in Student Of The Year 2 for a song, can be seen rehearsing to 'Hook Up'. The song was a winner and made many fans as well as dancers groove to it. Alia can be seen rehearsing her steps with a choreographer and it indeed is a fun video. In the latter half of the video, Alia can be seen dancing with Tiger inside a dance studio.

Check out Alia Bhatt's dance video below:

Alia was last seen in Kalank which tanked massively at the box office. The actress has a stellar lineup for the next two years with films like Brahmastra and Gangubai Kathiawadi slated to release this year. Alia also extensively shot for Sadak 2 with dad Mahesh Bhatt. Are you looking forward to see Alia Bhatt on the big screen yet again? Let us know in the comments below.

Credits :Instagram

