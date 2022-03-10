Workout buddies Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor spotted in casuals post gym session; PHOTOS

Thursday was a treat for Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor fans. The young actresses were seen exiting together after their workout session. Well, the friendship between the two surely grabbed the attention of the paparazzi who caught them in the frame. Both are fitness enthusiasts and have always been spotted at the gym. The actresses are also good friends. Janhvi was last seen in Roohi, a horror-comedy and Sara was seen in Atrangi Re co starring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

In the photos, Sara and Janhvi are seen walking out together. Sara is seen clad in a white tee with black shorts and flats. With it, she is seen flaunting a black mask. On the other hand, Janhvi is seen sporting a casual look in a silver jacket with purple trousers and sneakers. She teamed it up with a white mask. She is also seen carrying a stylish bag to complete her look. Sara warmly welcomed the shutterbugs and also pose for them. Janhvi made a quick exit towards her car.

Talking about Janhvi's work, the actress was recently seen shooting for Good Luck Jerry. It is directed by Siddharth Sengupta. She will also be seen in Mili and is directed by Mathukutty Xavier. The film also stars Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa.

Sara Ali Khan has a film with Vicky Kaushal. The name has not been announced but the shooting was going on in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. It is reported that the untitled film is romantic. But an official confirmation is still awaited.

