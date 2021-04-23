World Book and Copyright Day 2021: 5 Bollywood films that were adapted from famous novels

World Book and Copyright Day is observed on April 23 across the globe. On this day, let's take a look at the Bollywood films which were adapted from the novels.

It is the World Book and Copyright Day today and people across the globe are celebrating this day by sharing pictures of their favourite novels or writers. Books have always been best friends of humans and especially during the current pandemic situation, it has become one of the powerful tools in overcoming loneliness. But did you know many of our Bollywood popular films have been inspired by the novels? Some of the famous books of Indian writers have been made into successful films.

For example, the recently released ‘The White Tiger’ starring Jonas, Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav was made after the book of the same name. The book was written by Indian author Aravind Adiga. It was published in 2008 and won the 40th Man Booker Prize the same year. The film was highly appreciated and Adarsh’s performance received an overwhelming response from the audience. Vishal Bhardwaj’s Haider starring , was also inspired by Shakespeare’s Hamlet. The film was a hit among the masses.

On this day, we have compiled a list of five films which were inspired by the novels.

1. 2 States:

Released in 2014, the film stars and in the lead roles. The romantic drama was based on Chetan Bhagat's 2009 novel 2 States: The Story of My Marriage. The film shows the journey of Arjun who is Punjabi and Alia who is a Tamil girl and how they get married. The novel was also a real story of Chetan Bhagat’s love marriage.

2. Maqbool:

Maqbool, released in 2004, was directed by Vishal Bhardwaj. It starred Irrfan, , Pankaj Kapur and Masumeh Makhija and is an adaptation of the play Macbeth by William Shakespeare. In the film, late actor Irrfan plays the role of right-hand man of powerful underworld don played by Pankaj Kapur.

3. 3 Idiots:

The film was inspired by Chetan Bhagat's novel Five Point Someone: What not to do at IIT. , R Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Kareena Kapoor, Boman Irani were seen in the lead roles. The film was a blockbuster.

4. 7 Khoon Maaf:

Based on Ruskin Bond’s short story Susanna's Seven Husbands, the film starred Priyanka Chopra in the lead role. Apart from Chopra, Vivaan Shah, Irrfan Khan, Annu Kapoor, Neil Nitin Mukesh, John Abraham, Aleksandr Dyachenko, Naseeruddin Shah and Usha Uthup were also seen in the film.

5. Namesake:

Released in 2006, the film was directed by Mira Nair and written by Sooni Taraporevala. It was based on the novel The Namesake by Jhumpa Lahiri and featured Tabu, Irrfan Khan, Kal Penn and Sahira Nair.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan mask up amid COVID 19 and keep it casual as they visit a clinic; PHOTOS

Credits :Youtube

Share your comment ×