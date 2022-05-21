World Boxing Champion Nikhat Zareen becomes emotional as Salman Khan heartily praises her

May 19 was a proud day for our nation as Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen scripted history on May 19 as she clinched the gold medal at the 12th edition of the IBA Women's World Boxing Championships. She made her way to the prestigious win with a dominating 5-0 against Thailand boxer Jitpong Jutamas. Nikhat Zareen, born in Nizamabad in Telangana, became the only fifth Indian woman to secure a gold medal at the World Boxing Championships. Numerous celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan and others sent congratulatory posts to the boxer on social media. Even Salman Khan heartily praised the talented boxer. Nikhat, who is an ardent fan of Salman’s got emotional after reading his congratulatory message.

One of Nikhat’s biggest wishes to meet Salman Khan one day. Thus, after reading his tweet, Nikhat was absolutely delighted and couldn’t help but shed a few tears. BFI shared a clip where Nikhat could be seen crying happy tears and exclaiming, “Mere Sallu ne kia meko tweet. I am a big big big fan of Salman Khan and it made me emotional after watching this tweet.”

Nikhat Zareen becomes emotional after reading Salman Khan's tweet:

Talking about Salman’s tweet, he had written, “Congratzz on this gold Nikhat … @nikhat_zareen". To this, Nikhat replied emotionally, “Being a die hard fan girl, It’s one of my favourite dream that has come true. I could never believe that @BeingSalmanKhan would tweet for me. I’m so much humbled. Thank u so much for making my win more special . I’ll savour this moment forever in my heart.”

Salman and Nikhat's tweets:

And the tweet saga didn’t end here! Salman had the sweetest and funniest response. He wrote, Just don’t knock me out . Lots of love .. Keep doing what u doing n keep punching like my hero Sylvester Stallone….”

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma, Ajay Devgn & more hail boxer Nikhat Zareen for World Boxing Championship win