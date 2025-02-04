World Cancer Day 2025: 7 Bollywood celebrities who successfully fought the deadly disease; Sonali Bendre to Sanjay Dutt

Today, February 4, 2025, marks the World Cancer Day 2025. The international day serves to raise awareness about the deadly disease and encourage its prevention and treatment. On this significant day, take a look at seven Bollywood celebrities, from Sonali Bendre to Sanjay Dutt, who successfully fought cancer.

1. Sonali Bendre

Sonali Bendre was diagnosed with stage four metastatic cancer in 2018. In an Instagram post, she had stated, “I’m taking this battle head on, knowing I have the strength of my family and friends behind me.” The Hum Saath Saath Hain actress underwent treatment in New York. She became cancer free a few years later.

2. Sanjay Dutt

In August 2020, it was revealed that Sanjay Dutt had stage four lung cancer. A few months later, he shared the good news of winning the battle with the disease. In a note, he wrote, “The last few weeks were very difficult time for my family and me. But like they say, God gives the hardest battles to his strongest soldiers.”

3. Manisha Koirala

Manisha Koirala is another Bollywood actress who is a cancer survivor. She was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2012 and recovered after some time. Manisha has been raising awareness about the ailment and has even written a memoir on her struggle.

4. Tahira Kashyap

Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife Tahira Kashyap announced in 2018 that she was diagnosed with DCIS (ductal carcinoma in situ) in her right breast with high-grade malignant cells. She became cancer-free after treatment. Last year, Tahira made her directorial debut.

5. Mahima Chaudhry

Pardes actress Mahima Chaudhry is a breast cancer survivor. She revealed this news in an emotional video posted by Anupam Kher on Instagram. The latter called her a ‘hero.’

6. Kirron Kher

In 2021, Anupam Kher revealed that Kirron Kher was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. She once revealed how she continued to work on her reality show despite undergoing treatment for the disease.

7. Rakesh Roshan

Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan successfully battled an early stage of throat cancer. In an Instagram post in 2019, his son Hrithik Roshanshared, “He is probably the strongest man I know. Got diagnosed with early stage squamous cell carcinoma of the throat a few weeks ago, but he is in full spirits today as he proceeds to battle it.”