World Cancer Day: Sonali Bendre urges people to go for regular check ups; Anushka Sharma is all hearts for her

In the year 2018, Sonali Bendre was diagnosed with metastatic cancer for nearly two years. The actress had gone to the US for her treatment with her husband Goldie Behl.

Every year, 4th February is celebrated as World Cancer Day to raise awareness of cancer and to encourage its prevention, detection, and treatment. Actress Sonali Bendre was diagnosed with cancer for nearly two years. She had posted about it on her social media account. Sharing this news, Sonali wrote, “I am currently undergoing a course of treatment in New York. We remain optimistic and I am determined to fight every step of the way. What has helped has been the immense outpouring of love and support I’ve received over the past few days, for which I am very grateful.”

Today, on World Cancer Day, Sonali has posted a video speaking about her journey when she had cancer. In the video, Sonali said, “Change is the only constant in life and how life has changed. It’s been almost two years. These two years have taught me many lessons. Gave me the patience to look for the light at the end of the tunnel. In this, I found my new normal and the strength to switch on the sunshine every day. The journey of knowing who I am reminds me that I am much more than this. For all of us going through this, let’s remind us that cancer doesn’t define us.”

Sharing the video, Sonali wrote, "Note to self P.S. For the rest of you, listen to your body and go for regular check ups, early detection helps! #WorldCancerDay." Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap who was also diagnosed with breast cancer commented, "You gorgeous courageous you inspiration to so many including me! Thanku for being you!" Even actress is all heart for Sonali Bendre's video.

Sonali Bendre had been diagnosed with high-grade cancer in the year 2018 that had metastised. The actress had to leave for the US for treatment with her husband Goldie Behl. After battling and emerging victorious, she is back in town.

