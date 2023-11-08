World champion boxer Nikhat Zareen reminisces meeting 'incredible' Salman Khan; shares old clip

Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen won her first World Championship medal, a gold in the 52 kg category last year. Her achievement got her many congratulatory messages from across the country, but the one message that meant the world to her was from Bollywood actor Salman Khan. She is a huge fan of Salman. Nikhat's dream came true when she met him last year. Now, a while ago, she shared the clip of meeting Tiger 3 actor from last year and wrote a sweet message.

Nikhat Zareen shares old video of meeting her idol Salman Khan

Taking to her Instagram, Nikhat Zareen dropped a video featuring her meeting Salman Khan. The clip is from the previous year. In the video, Zareen can be seen having a conversation with the actor while both of them share fond smiles. Salman can also be seen putting his hand on her head.

Sharing the video, she wrote, "One year ago, I met the incredible Salman Khan, and my heart still races at the memory." Take a look:

Last year, after Nikhat won the gold medal, Salman wrote on Twitter, “Congratzz on this gold Nikhat … @nikhat_zareen.” Excited to see his tweet, she responded, “Being a die hard fan girl, It’s one of my favourite dream that has come true. I could never believe that @BeingSalmanKhan would tweet for me. I’m so much humbled. Thank u so much for making my win more special. I’ll savour this moment forever in my heart."

To this, the actor made a funny reply as he quoted her, "Just don’t knock me out. Lots of love .. Keep doing what u doing n keep punching like my hero Sylvester Stallone….”.

Besides Salman, Amitabh Bachchan, Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, and Priyanka Chopra also congratulated the boxer on her big win.

Big B tweeted, “Nikhat Zareen World Champion! Badhai Badhai Badhai.. India India India !!!”. Anushka congratulated the World Champion on Instagram as she wrote, “Congratulations! Well done Nikhat Zareen. You’ve made the nation proud.”

Meanwhile, during an interaction with The Indian Express, Nikhat expressed her wish to see Alia Bhatt play her role if a biopic is made on her.

ALSO READ: Tiger 3: Salman Khan jokingly says 'wo mujhse miss ho jayega' as he opens up on 6am show at YRF event; WATCH