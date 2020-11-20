World Children’s Day 2020: Maanayata Dutt shares an adorable pic with kids along with an inspiring note

On the occasion of World Children’s Day, Sanjay Dutt’s wife Maanayata Dutt recently took to her Instagram and shared a powerful message.

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt’s wife Maanayata Dutt, who is an avid social media user, has shared an inspiring post on her Instagram handle on the occasion of World Children’s Day. Along with the post, she has also shared an adorable picture with her kids Shahraan and Iqra. In the picture, Maanayata can be seen hugging her kids. She looked beautiful as she can be seen wearing a floral printed pink coloured jumpsuit. While her kids Shahraan and Iqra can be seen clad in white coloured outfits.

While sharing the same on World Children’s day, Maanayata shared an important message for the kids and asked them not to let anyone else shape their day. She also wished them to grow wise and humble. “Today’s a new day... it’s your day....You shape it!! Don’t let it be shaped by someone else’s ignorance or fear....grow stronger....wiser and humble #worldschildrensday #love #grace #positivity #dutts #beautifullife #thankyougod,” Maanayata added. Soon after she posted the cute picture, several fans started pouring in comments on her post.

Take a look at Maanayata Dutt’s latest post here:

Recently, Sanjay Dutt celebrated Diwali with his wife Maanayata and his kids in Dubai. Sharing photos from their celebrations, the Sadak actor had extended festive greetings to his fans and he captioned the post as, “nothing better than celebrating with family”. Interestingly, on the 10th birthday of his kids Shahraan and Iqra, the actor had announced that he had emerged victorious, while he referred to his battle against cancer.

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt has begun working on his next big project - KGF: Chapter 2, which features Yash in the lead role. Sanjay essays the antagonist in this film. He has recently wrapped up the shooting of Shamshera.

Credits :Manyaata Dutt Instagram

