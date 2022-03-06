World Cup 2022: Farhan Akhtar and Taapsee Pannu cheer for Indian Women’s cricket team

Indian cricket women's team has won the toss and decided to bat against Pakistan in their opening march of the ongoing Women's World Cup 2022 at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Sunday. Reportedly, Smriti Mandhana, Sneh Rana and Pooja Vastrakar have scored half-centuries each to propel the innings total past the 240-run mark. Pakistan’s Nida Dar and Nashra Sandhu have picked two wickets each. As the match is going on Bollywood celebrities have also sent their best wishes to the team.

Farhan Akhtar and Taapsee Pannu took to their social handle and wished the team. The actor cum director wrote, “All the best to the Indian Women’s cricket team for their match against Pakistan tomorrow.. May the best team in blue win.” Taapsee also joined and wished, “Let’s do this girls. Third time lucky maybe. Pour in your love n wishes as @M_Raj03 and her rock stars enter the field tomorrow for their first match in this World Cup against Pakistan #CWC22 #WorldCup 2022.”

On this note, currently in Bollywood two films are being made on women cricketers-- Shabaash Mithu and Chakda Express. Taapsee will be seen in Shabaash Mithu which is based on Mithali Raj and her achievement.

And Chakda Express is on the life of Jhulan Goswami. Anushka Sharma will be seen in the tutorial character. The teaser has already been shared and the actress has also started prepping for the character. Sharing the teaser Anushka had written, “It is a really special film because it is essentially a story of tremendous sacrifice. Chakda Xpress is inspired by the life and times of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami and it will be an eye-opener into the world of women’s cricket.”

