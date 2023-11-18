World Cup 2023: Katrina Kaif is rooting for Anushka Sharma’s hubby Virat Kohli: ‘I’m cheering them on’

The World Cup semi-final match, which took place on November 15 between Team India and New Zealand, left everyone’s hearts in their mouths. The match, wherein the Men in Blue emerged as winners, observed the presence of several A-list Bollywood celebrities including Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, and many more.

As the final match is set to take place tomorrow between Team India and Australia, actress Katrina Kaif has now opined on the delightful watch and revealed how she is rooting for Anushka Sharma’s husband, Virat Kohli, who represents India.

‘This entire World Cup has been such a delight to watch’: Katrina Kaif

During a recent conversation with the news agency PTI, Kaif expressed her elation to witness the World Cup matches so far and said how she has been delighted to relish the game. Furthermore, she also added how she is cheering on her ‘neighbor’ Anushka Sharma’s husband, Virat Kohli, who scored a century in the semi-finals, and became the first cricketer to have achieved 50 ODI centuries.

Talking about the same, Katrina Kaif said, “I’m cheering for Team India, they have played phenomenally well. This entire World Cup has been such a delight to watch. Of course, Virat (Kohli) also, and Anushka (Sharma) is my neighbor, so I’m even more happy to see that… I’m cheering them on and I’m sure Team India is going to be phenomenal.”

Work front of Katrina Kaif

The actress is currently relishing the success of her latest venture Tiger 3, which also starred actor Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi and hit the big screen on November 12. Starring Hashmi as an antagonist and being helmed by Maneesh Sharma, the film was a sequel to Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai.

Recently, the film ended up setting a record for having 12 action set-pieces, being the most in the spy universe.

Delving on her future projects, she has Jee Le Zaraa in her kitty at the moment. The actress will also be seen in the film Merry Christmas, the release date of which recently got pushed to January 12, 2024.

