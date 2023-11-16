World Cup 2023: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani leave hand-in-hand post enjoying IND Vs NZ semifinal; Watch

The highly anticipated cricket’s World Cup semifinal match between India and New Zealand took place yesterday and several Bollywood celebrities including the most loved B-town lovebirds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, were spotted relishing the sport. Post a fun-filled evening, the duo was spotted leaving Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium hand-in-hand. Watch the video inside.

After enjoying India vs New Zealand match, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were spotted leaving hand-in-hand

Just like several cricket fans, Bollywood celebrities too, marked their attendance at the stadium to cheer for Team India. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani too, were among a few celebrities in attendance. After the match came to an end with the Men in Blue successfully defeating New Zealand, Malhotra, and Kiara were spotted making an exit.

Wearing a white colored t-shirt top and a cap, Sidharth was seen holding his wife’s hand as they were seen leaving. Talking about Kiara’s outfit, she too was seen wearing a white tank top with blue denim and a cap. Walking hand-in-hand, the duo looked totally in love.



Watch the video right here.

More about Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s love journey

The two stars featured in the biopic film Shershaah together and notably, they were seen playing each other’s love interest in the film. Later, rumors were rife that the two actors were dating each other in real life.

With time, their love blossomed and Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani made the promise of forever to each other in February this year, with a grand wedding held at Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh Palace amid the presence of close friends and family members. Kiara Advani later also took to her social media account to inform her fans about her ‘permanent booking’ with Malhotra.

Work fronts of Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra

Kiara was recently seen in the film Satyaprem Ki Katha. Paired opposite Kartik Aaryan, the actress essayed the role of Katha with utmost grace. Up next, she will be seen in Ram Charan’s Game Changer.

On the other hand, Sidharth Malhotra was earlier seen in Mission Majnu with Rashmika Mandanna. Currently, the actor has Yodha in his kitty and the film’s posters too were unveiled earlier, revealing the actor’s raw and rugged look. He also has Indian Police Force, directed by Rohit Shetty.

