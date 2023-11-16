World Cup Semi-Finals: Alia Bhatt celebrates Team India's big win; heaps praise on Virat Kohli, Mohammed Shami

The hopes of passionate fans supporting Team India in the World Cup Semi-finals have been fulfilled. The men in blue achieved success in the exciting match against New Zealand at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. While numerous Bollywood stars are taking to their social media handles to congratulate the victorious team, now, the well-known actress Alia Bhatt also shared her sincere wishes.

Alia Bhatt congratulates Team India on her social media

Yesterday's semi-final match in the World Cup between India and New Zealand was an emotional ride. Nonetheless, Team India's hard work paid off, securing their spot in the finals of the 2023 World Cup tournament with confidence.

Today, on November 16, popular Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram handle to extend her heartfelt wishes to the winners. Sharing a post by the Indian cricket team on her Instagram story, Alia wrote, “Congratulations Team India!!!! what a powerful all-round performance On to the finals. #CWC23,” along with two party emojis.

Alia Bhatt further heaped praise on Virat Kohli and Mohammed Shami for their outstanding performance in the match and wrote, “@virat.kohli you are unstoppable!! @mdshami.11 pure magic,” and added a blue heart, raised hands and a sparkle emoji.

HAVE A LOOK:

