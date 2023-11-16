World Cup Semi-Finals: Alia Bhatt celebrates Team India's big win; heaps praise on Virat Kohli, Mohammed Shami

As team India won the World Cup semi-final match against New Zealand held at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium, Alia Bhatt congratulates team India. Read on to know more.

Written by Prachurya Nanda Published on Nov 16, 2023   |  02:24 PM IST  |  410
World Cup Semi-Finals: Alia Bhatt celebrates Team India's big win; heaps praise on Virat Kohli, Mohammed Shami
Picture courtesy: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Key Highlight

The hopes of passionate fans supporting Team India in the World Cup Semi-finals have been fulfilled. The men in blue achieved success in the exciting match against New Zealand at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. While numerous Bollywood stars are taking to their social media handles to congratulate the victorious team, now, the well-known actress Alia Bhatt also shared her sincere wishes. 

Alia Bhatt congratulates Team India on her social media

Yesterday's semi-final match in the World Cup between India and New Zealand was an emotional ride. Nonetheless, Team India's hard work paid off, securing their spot in the finals of the 2023 World Cup tournament with confidence. 

Today, on November 16, popular Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram handle to extend her heartfelt wishes to the winners. Sharing a post by the Indian cricket team on her Instagram story, Alia wrote, “Congratulations Team India!!!! what a powerful all-round performance On to the finals. #CWC23,” along with two party emojis. 

Alia Bhatt further heaped praise on Virat Kohli and Mohammed Shami for their outstanding performance in the match and wrote, “@virat.kohli you are unstoppable!! @mdshami.11 pure magic,” and added a blue heart, raised hands and a sparkle emoji. 

HAVE A LOOK: 

Alia Bhatt's Instagram story

ALSO READ: Madhuri Dixit congratulates team India; drops PICS with Anushka Sharma, Rajinikanth from WC semi-final

About The Author
Prachurya Nanda
Prachurya Nanda
Writer

Prachurya Nanda has been a Bollywood buff since her childhood. Her deep passion for writing and curiosity to stay

...
Read more

Advertisement
Credits: Alia Bhatt Instagram

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!