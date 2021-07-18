World Emoji Day: Sara Ali Khan nails 15 expressions in 30 seconds challenge; Watch VIDEO

Sara Ali Khan took up a challenge on World Emoji Day and posted a fun video on the Instagram handle. Check it out.

To mark the World Emoji Day, the ‘Kedarnath’ actress Sara Ali Khan on Saturday took ‘15 expressions in 30 seconds’ challenge. The actress dropped the short clip on her Instagram handle. She clearly aced the game and left her fans amazed. The video starts with a voice-over that throws a challenge at the actress. Without wasting her time, Sara took the challenge and gave a series of expressions. “It’s world emoji day. So have fun your way,” she wrote along with the post.

As Sara dropped the reel, impressed followers and fans swamped the comment section. One of her fans wrote, “Awesome”. Another said, “So Cute”, while a third one wrote, “Queen”. Many others dropped fire emoticons in the comment box. Sara diligently updates her fans on her personal and professional life. Recently, the Pataudi princess got herself vaccinated against COVID-19 and took to her social media handle to raise awareness.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara was last seen in ‘Coolie no. 1’ and ‘Love aaj kal’ in 2020. The actress is now keeping busy with several projects in her kitty. Sara will next be seen in Aanand L Rai’s directorial film ‘Atrangi Re’ opposite and Dhanush. The upcoming romantic drama marks the actress’s first collaboration with the filmmaker. The film is scheduled to be released in August 2021. Besides this, the diva also has ‘The Immortal Ashwatthama’ in process, which also stars Vicky Kaushal. According to media reports, the action packed project is likely to hit the floors in September this year and is expected to have a 2023 release.

