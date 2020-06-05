World Environment Day 2020: Ajay Devgn drops breathtaking throwback photo with son Yug; Says ‘Nurture Nature’

Ajay Devgn took to social media on the occasion of World Environment Day and shared a throwback photo from his vacation with son Yug. The Maidaan actor urged everyone to preserve nature.

World Environment Day is celebrated across the globe on June 5 each year and this time, it has come amid COVID 19 pandemic. On this day, Bollywood stars have been tweeting about the importance of preserving the environment and speaking of this, is one of the few stars who expressed his thoughts on social media. The Maidaan actor took to social media to share a special message and a photo on the occasion of the World Environment Day 2020.

Taking to Instagram, Ajay shared a stunning click from his vacation with son Yug. In the photo, we can see the actor dipped in the pool with his son Yug. The father-son duo looked absolutely stunning while taking a dip in the pool and surrounded by lush green trees. The actor urged people to preserve nature and expressed his thoughts on the same. Ajay wanted people to understand the importance of preserving the planet.

Ajay wrote, “Nurture Nature. Preserve our PLANET. Mother Earth is as sensitive as you & I are. #WorldEnvironmentDay.” The actor is known to be extremely active on such issues and often expresses his opinion on social media.

Here is Ajay Devgn’s wish on World Environment Day:

Meanwhile, amid the Coronavirus lockdown, Ajay has been spending time at home with his family and kids. The actor was shooting for Maidaan before the nation went into lockdown mode. Amid the COVID 19 shutdown, Ajay even shot for a special song, Thahar Ja and shared the same on social media. The song was loved for spreading positivity amid a global health crisis and Ajay’s son Yug was the assistant director of the video.

