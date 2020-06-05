World Environment Day 2020: Kajol, Sanjay Dutt, Janhvi Kapoor & others urge fans to take care of Mother Nature

Today, as the world celebrates World Environment Day 2020, Bollywood actors took to social media requesting fans to take care of their surroundings. Take a look

Today, as we celebrate World Environment Day (WED) on 5th of June, Bollywood stars took to social media to spread awareness about the World Environment Day by sharing photos of nature and urging fans to respect nature and do everything in their capacity to save the environment. A few days back, Bhumi Pednekar started an initiative- Climate Warrior, to spread awareness about World Environment Day by urging people to share ‘One Wish for The Earth’. Taking to Instagram, the Pati, Patni Aur Woh actor wrote, “Climate Warrior! #OneWishForTheEarth. This week is going to be full of surprises and tons of fun as #ClimateWarrior celebrates #WorldEnvironmentDay :). We are kick-starting it with what is your #OneWishForTheEarth ? I have my friends and peers from the industry who have been kind enough to share their wish. So, if you have #OneWishForTheEarth (or more), share it with me.”

For all those who don’t know, World Environment Day was founded by the United Nations to encourage ‘worldwide awareness and action to protect our environment’. The World Environment Day started back in 1974 in an attempt to raise awareness about emerging environmental issues that are plaguing the Earth. Over 142 countries participate in World Environment Day each year, and today, as the world celebrates nature, we rounded up Bollywood stars wishes on the day. From Sanjay Dutt, , , Kajol, Bipasha Basu, to , and others, a host of B-town celebs took to social media to raise awareness about World Environment Day. While every year, the theme for World Environment Day is different, this year, the theme for World Environment Day is “Celebrate Biodiversity”. Talking about Anushka Sharma, the actress recorded a message to support the nature and her ‘One Wish For The Earth’ would be that all of us should treat all the plant and animals species with kindness and equality. In the video, Anushka said, “My wish for the earth is.. I wish that we would treat the plants and animal species- as just as significant a part of nature - as the human species. I wish that we would not treat them as a means to an end, because at the end of the day... we are all one.”

Check out Bollywood stars posts here as they urge fans to take care of nature:

