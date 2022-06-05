World Environment Day 2022: Sidharth Malhotra and Anushka Sharma teach fans how to celebrate nature

It is World Environment Day today and social media is filled with posts related to nature and how to protect it. On several occasions, our Bollywood celebrities have left no stones unturned to spread awareness about the protection of nature and how we all should go green. Well, Sidharth Malhotra and Anushka Sharma are two such actors who are nature lovers and this fact is not hidden from anyone. Today they took to their Instagram handle to share their picture and videos of how they are celebrating this special day.

Taking to his Instagram handle Sidharth Malhotra shared a picture of him doing a headstand on the beach. He can be seen wearing red shorts as he indulges in this fitness act. We have to say that the view is to die for and fans would not be able to take their eyes off Sidharth. Sharing this picture, Sidharth wrote, “No water. No life. No blue. No green. - Sylvia Earle #WorldEnvironmentDay #SidFit.” Anushka Sharma on the other hand gave us all a glimpse of how she came close to nature. She got to experience the process of a butterfly grow.

Check out Sidharth Malhotra & Anushka Sharma’s post:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Sidharth is currently shooting for Rohit Shetty’s much talked about cop drama Indian Police Force. Talking about Anushka Sharma she was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Her production house continued to produce critically acclaimed shows like Paatal Lok and movies like BulBul. Anushka Sharma recently gave up on her duties as a producer at Clean Slate Filmz because she wanted to focus on her acting career and motherhood.

Anushka Sharma is all set to make her comeback with Chakda Xpress in which she will be playing the role of Jhulan Goswami.

