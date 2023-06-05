World Environment Day 2023: Here’s how Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday, Kajol and others take a step for our planet

Today, June 5 is celebrated as World Environment Day all across the globe. Environment forms one of the most important factors of our lives and it is everyone’s prime duty to take conscious efforts to conserve our environment. Our Bollywood celebrities have been taking several steps often to motivate their fans to take steps for the environment. Several actors like Dia Mirza, Shraddha Kapoor often share several things about what they have been doing for the environment, and today on World Environment Day, many BTown actors have made sure to support our environment with their little efforts and extended their wishes on this important day.

Bollywood actors extend wishes on World Environment Day

Dia Mirza

Dia Mirza has always made sure to take the extra mile toward the conservation of the environment. This year she along with Pradeep Sangwan has joined hands to make our mountains a better place. Pradeep took to his Instagram handle to mention the highlights of the points he has been discussing with Dia and they are working towards it. From making tourism hotels in Himachal waste-free to having a waste management system on trek routes.

Jackie Shroff

Jackie Shroff took to his Instagram handle to share a collage video of him taking several initiatives to conserve our environment. From planting trees to picking up waste, he can be seen doing a lot. Sharing this video, Jackie wrote, “Go Green, Breathe Clean.”

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty took to her Instagram stories to share a picture of her sitting and doing yoga amidst the beautiful environment. Sharing this picture she wrote, “let’s take care of the environment that surrounds us and leave a healthier and greener planet for our kids. It’s important to remember that we don’t inherit the Earth from our ancestors, we borrow it from our children.”

Kajol

The beautiful actress shared a lovely selfie of her looking gorgeous in yellow attire. Sharing this picture she wrote, “Be environment friendly even if your environment is the inside of an outside traffic jam. Breathe, let it be, and let go of your deep desire to get out and take over from the traffic police!!!”

Amitabh Bachchan

Big B promotes segregating dry and wet waste this World Environment Day. He took to his Twitter and wrote, “Simple actions can make a difference to protect the environment .. such as .. Keep separate bins for wet and dry waste. When waste is segregated and recycled, it helps keep the environment cleaner for children ..”

Esha Deol

Esha Deol too took to her Twitter handle and wrote, “World Environment Day. Let’s keep our Mother Earth happy every day.”

