World Environment Day: Anushka Sharma, Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar & others spread awareness about mother nature

On the occasion of World Environment Day which will be celebrated on 5th June, Anushka Sharma, Bhumi Pednekar, Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Karan Johar come forward to spread awareness of the environmental issues and lend their support.

World Environment Day which will be celebrated on 5th June 2020, is the United Nations' principal vehicle for encouraging awareness and action for the protection of our environment. It was first held in 1974 and has been a flagship campaign for raising awareness on emerging from environmental issues to marine pollution, human overpopulation, and global warming, to sustainable consumption and wildlife crime. World Environment Day has grown to become a global platform for public outreach. Every year, the theme for World Environment Day is different and this year it is Celebrate Biodiversity.

Bollywood celebrities like , Bhumi Pednekar, , Amitabh Bachchan, have come forward to support in every bit and do their best for a better environment. Bhumi has sought to bring the Bollywood industry together to spread awareness about mother nature. She wrote, "Climate Warrior! #OneWishForTheEarth This week is going to be full of surprises and tons of fun as #ClimateWarrior celebrates #WorldEnvironmentDay :) We are kick-starting it with what is your #OneWishForTheEarth ? I have my friends and peers from the industry who have been kind enough to share their wish. So, if you have #OneWishForTheEarth (or more), share it with me."

(Also Read: Anushka Sharma, Shraddha Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Riddhima horrified after a pregnant elephant was killed by a man)

Sharing her wish, Anushka wrote, "This World Environment Day, my #OneWishForTheEarth would be that all of us should treat all the plant and animals species with kindness and equality! Let's all aim to be #ClimateWarriors. @bhumipednekar way to go." Whereas Amitabh Bachchan tweeted, "T 3549 - Climate Change is upon us, is real. Stand up, do your bit protect Mother Nature .. On World Environment Day, my #OneWishForTheEarth pledge to be climate conscious, create awareness within families & communities. Every minute counts, be a #ClimateWarrior @bhumipednekar."

After Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay came forward to support Bhumi Pednekar’s initiative urging the people to plant trees. And now, filmmaker Karan Johar has also shared a video on his Instagram account mentioning about conserving water and preserving water resources. He wrote, "Water is the driving force of all nature - Leonardo Da Vinci My #OneWishForTheEarth this World Environment Day is for us to conserve water and preserve water resources. This is something I have been practicing for a while now and have been teaching Yash and Roohi to do too. Water is one of the most critical things in life, and we must be careful with how we use it. It's time to shut your taps and open your minds! Way to go #ClimateWarrior @bhumipednekar."

Check out the posts here:

T 3549 - Climate Change is upon us, is real.

Stand up, do your bit protect Mother Nature .. On World Environment Day, my #OneWishForTheEarth pledge to be climate conscious, create awareness within families & communities. Every minute counts, be a #ClimateWarrior@bhumipednekar — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 2, 2020

Credits :InstagramTwitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×