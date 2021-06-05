  1. Home
World Environment Day: Kareena Kapoor shares Taimur's beach shenanigans in a clip & says 'protect, heal, love'

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kareena Kapoor Khan gave all a glimpse of how Taimur Ali Khan gets his hands dirty at the beach as she shared a throwback video. The actress remembered his fun times on World Environment Day.
As countries across the globe celebrate World Environment Day today, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan also has joined in and shared a glimpse of how her son Taimur Ali Khan spends time amid nature. The Laal Singh Chaddha star has been spending time at home amid the pandemic and often shares glimpses of her time with her family on her social media handle. On World Environment Day, Kareena shared a cute throwback video of Taimur playing at the beach and left fans in awe. 

Taking to her Instagram reels, Kareena dropped a video in which Taimur could be seen getting his hands dirty in the sand and enjoying every bit of his time outdoors. In one snippet, Taimur is seen clad in a pink Tom & Jerry tee with pants while in another, he is seen clad in a blue tee while playing in the sand by the sea. The actress shared his fun beach shenanigans on World Environment Day and hoped it would 'protect, love, heal' Mother earth.

Take a look:

The video left netizens in complete awe of the cutie munchkin and many showered Taimur with love in the comments. A fan wrote, "THESE PICTURES JUST BLESSED MY DAY OH MY GOSH." Another fan wrote, "Super Boy." 

Meanwhile, Kareena has been sharing information related to the COVID 19 pandemic on her social media handle so that it may be of help to someone in need. Currently, Kareena is making the most of her time at home with her newborn son, Taimur and Saif Ali Khan. On the work front, Kareena will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. The film is all set to release on Christmas 2021. It is an official adaptation of Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump. 

