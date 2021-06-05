World Environment Day: Varun Dhawan, Dia Mirza & others post about nature to remind fans to restore ecosystem

On the occasion of World Environment Day, celebs from Bollywood including Dia Mirza, Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Ajay Devgn, Shilpa Shetty and others appealed to fans to understand the importance of ecosystem restoration. Many took to social media to share photos of nature.

Every year, June 5 is celebrated across the globe as World Environment Day. The day marks the celebration of the ecosystems of Mother Earth and it was the United Nations that had put in place a dedicated day to highlight important environmental issues. Every year, many Bollywood celebs, who are advocates for the environment, remind fans to respect the natural ecosystems and adopt an eco-friendly lifestyle to preserve the Earth. Like every year, this year too, many celebs like Dia Mirza, , , , and others have shared special messages for fans on this day.

Taking to their social media handles, many of the stars shared photos or videos of themselves amid the natural environment. Arjun Kapoor took to his Instagram story and shared a click of the green pastures as he wished everyone on World Environment Day. Varun Dhawan shared a reel video from his Ziro trip with a song Musafir Hoon Yaaron and wished his fans on the occasion. Dia Mirza, who has been advocating for sustainable development, took to her social media handles to share a video where she urged all to join the generation restoration movement by the UN.

, Ajay Devgn, Shilpa Shetty, and others also shared glimpses of themselves enjoying the beautiful nature as they reminded fans to take care of the environment. Sidharth shared a photo and wrote, "“I go to nature to be soothed and healed, and to have my senses put in order.” —John Burroughs Happy #WorldEnvironmentDay!." On the other hand, Ajay Devgn wrote, "Meditate -Some answers are found on the 'inner net'.Happy #WorldEnvironmentDay."

Take a look:

It's easy to take the beauty of our mother earth for granted. So today on #WorldEnvironmentDay let's pledge to nurture nature for a better future pic.twitter.com/L7uMRq2qt6 — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) June 5, 2021

My action is to green urban spaces! Planting more indigenous plants and trees. Be a part of #GenerationRestoration, this #WorldEnvironmentDay and every day. Identify what action you would like to take, take the action and share it with us @UNEP #ForNature pic.twitter.com/w7GAAGvSe9 — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) June 5, 2021

Many others including Sonali Bendre Behl, Sophie Choudry, Randeep Hooda, Ayushmann Khurrana and more shared photos while enjoying the beautiful environment and urged all to adopt sustainable living for the benefit of the planet Earth. Bhumi Pednekar shared a video that featured stars like , Maniesh Paul and more highlighting the importance of restoring ecosystems. Kriti Sanon also shared a wish on World Environment Day and wrote, "It's not yours, nor is it mine. It's ours, so let’s protect it! Happy World Environment Day!"

Take a look:

No filter, just pure magic all around. This #worldenvironmentday may we learn to respect & restore the magic of Mother Nature for the sake of our future generations & ourselves. Plant trees, recycle more, spread awareness. That’s a start! #EcosystemRestoration pic.twitter.com/M4nBLD40pd — Sophie C (@Sophie_Choudry) June 5, 2021

“In all things of nature there is something of the marvelous.”- Aristotle#WorldEnvironmentDay pic.twitter.com/7nexy5sLYo — Sonali Bendre Behl (@iamsonalibendre) June 5, 2021

As many other celebs share special messages on World Environment Day, fans too have been pouring in their thoughts about restoring ecosystems and sustainable development on social media.

Also Read|World Environment Day EXCLUSIVE: Rajit Dev encourages to take care of Mother Earth for a healthier environment

Credits :InstagramTwitter

Share your comment ×