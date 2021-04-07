World Health Day 2021: Shilpa Shetty, Dia Mirza, Madhuri Dixit & others talk about healthy living mantra

World Health Day is being celebrated widely and many actors took to their social handles to spread awareness about health.

Every year April 7 is celebrated as World Health Day. And in the current situation, having good health has become a priority. The world is already witnessing the second wave of Coronavirus. People are taking care of their health in the best possible way and have started including organic foods in their food habits. The World Health Organisation (WHO) started this campaign to spread awareness about health on a global platform. With time many celebrities have joined this campaign and took to their social handle to promote this campaign further.

Kundra, a known fitness freak, shared a video on her Instagram and urged people to wear their masks and remain inside. also shared a set of pictures and wrote, “Mind, body, food & soul... Let's pledge for a healthy lifestyle #WorldHealthDay.” Sonal Chauhan also shared her workout video and captioned it as, “Happy World Health Day !!!! Look after yourselves because as cliche as it may sound “HEALTH IS WEALTH.” In recent times, many celebrities have been tested positive.

Dia Mirza, who is always vocal about her nature and health, shared a picture on her Instagram handle saying, “On this #worldhealthday2021 just a friendly reminder that human health and well-being is dependent entirely on the balance of natural ecosystems. Mask up, protect one and another, and help restore nature.”

Rakul Preet also shared a picture writing, “A healthy outside starts from the inside. It’s not about just hitting the gym or looking lean but feeling good about yourself at all times. Choose activities you like doing, let yourself soak in the beauty of nature, feed your body, mind, and soul with healthy thoughts and remember to keep the inner child in you kicking always! Be crazy, be fun, be random but always be happy #HAPPYWORLDHEALTHDAY #healthybodyhealthymind #healthymindhealthyyou.” The cases are rising constantly in the country owing to the virus.

