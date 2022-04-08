World Health Day: Mira Rajput’s kids Misha and Zain capture their mom nailing an asana; PIC

Mira Rajput is quite active on social media. Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira often treats her fans and followers to glimpses of her life with the actor and their kids. Her social media feed is filled with gorgeous selfies, photo shoots, fun reels, and she keeps her followers updated about her life. The star wife and young mommy of two is very much into fitness, yoga, and skincare. Speaking of which, yesterday, on World Health Day, she took to her Instagram space and shared a picture clicked by her kids, in which she can be seen nailing an asana.

A few hours back, Mira dropped a picture on the ‘gram, in which she can be seen in the midst of an asana. The picture has been captured by her children Misha and Zain. Posting it, Mira wrote a thoughtful caption on account of World Health Day. A part of it read, “On this World Health Day remember you are your biggest cheerleader and your body, mind and soul is for you to look after. So feed it with good thoughts, good food, sufficient activity and adequate rest. When your kids watch both your successes and your failures - mine captured this tough moment - it’s the intention that sets an example.”

Take a look at Mira Rajput’s post:

Recently, Mira had shared another video in which she could be seen working out with a ball. She threw it against a wall with force, and caught it as it bounced back. Sharing the video, she wrote, “Smashing those Monday blues (punch emoji)”.