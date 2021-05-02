World Laughter Day: From Hera Pheri to 3 Idiots, 5 comedy Hindi films that will tickle your funny bone

World Laughter Day is celebrated on the first Sunday in the month of May. To celebrate the occasion, we have jotted down 5 Hindi comedies that are bound to make you crack up.

World Laughter Day is internationally celebrated on the first Sunday in the month of May. This year, the special day will be celebrated on 2 May 2021. Each year people from around the world come together to discuss the benefits of laughter and share happy moments with their friends and loved ones. With the commencement of the second wave of Covid-19, the last few weeks have made people anxious for what lies ahead. The uncertainty and intense situation amid the pandemic has also had a negative impact on peoples’ mental health.

As the country battles against its biggest health crisis, it has become more important now than ever before to stay strong and optimistic in these trying times.

On the occasion of World Laughter Day, we have jotted down 5 comedy films:

Hera Pheri

Priyadarshan directorial Hera Pheri follows the journey of three unemployed men who are on the lookout for money. As a remake of the popular Malayalam film Ramji Rao Speaking, it is widely known for the hilarious dialogues and comedic timing. The film stars , Paresh Rawal, Sunil Shetty, , Om Puri, Gulshan Grover, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, and Mukesh Khanna.

3 Idiots

Rajkumar Hirani’s 3 Idiots redefined comedy and became the highest-grossing film of its time. The internationally renowned movie follows the story of two college friends reuniting to search for their long-lost friend. , Kareena Kapoor Khan, R. Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, and Boman Irani come together to bring the comedic masterpiece to life.

Chachi 420

The Bollywood adaptation of Robin Williams’ Mrs. Doubtfire is one of the most entertaining films. Just like the original film, Chachi 420 follows the story of a man who pretends to be the house help to get closer to his child. The film stars Kamal Hassan, Tabu, Amrish Puri, and Paresh Rawal.

Munna Bhai MBBS

Another classic comedy film directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Munna Bhai MBBS has one of the best character line-ups ever seen in Bollywood. The film’s second installment Lageraho Munna Bhai also stole hearts because of the empowering social message it delivered along with humourous punchlines.

Gol Maal

Hrishikesh Mukherjee's directorial film followed the journey of a man who lies to get a job. As one of the best comedy movies, Gol Maal casts a wide range of talented actors like Amol Palekar, Bindiya Goswami, Deven Verma, Shubha Khote, Buaji Kalindi, Manju Singh, Ratna Sharma, and Dina Pathak.

