World Mental Health 2023: Kajol, Arjun Kapoor, Ali Fazal share thought provoking messages

Mental Health in recent times has become a pertinent topic of discussion. The topic around which a lot of stigmas were associated earlier is slowly and gradually been normalized. With people coming out in the open to share their stories of battling anxiety and depression has encouraged many. On the other hand, several Bollywood celebs have also been very vocal about their mental health struggle. Today, the entire world is trying to do its bit in spreading awareness about Mental Health, on the occasion of World Mental Health 2023. From Arjun Kapoor, Kajol, Ali Fazal to Ira Khan amongst others, Bollywood celebs have shared some really thought-provoking posts on the day.

Bollywood celebs share intriguing posts on World Mental Health Day 2023

Today, on October 10, on the occasion of World Mental Health Day, Kajol shared a beautiful monochromatic photograph of hers. In the photo, she is all smiles. Along with the post, she wrote, “Laugh, live, love & make others laugh too… Do your bit of kindness in a day because you never know which soul is watching you, just waiting for some evidence of the goodness of humanity and human beings… You may just save someone’s sanity by showing them that kindness and compassion exist. #mentalhealthday”

Arjun Kapoor shared a post on his Instagram story talking about toxic positivity. In the post shared, it signifies toxic positivity is the idea that one should always maintain a positive mindset and good vibes all the time, irrespective of how hard the situation is. The actor asserted on the importance of being heard.

The Fukrey actor Ali Fazal also dropped a thought-provoking video where he shared the importance of therapy. He stated that he felt a little hard speaking in the awareness video, so it is understandable how hard it must be for people who seek help for mental health. He stated that it doesn’t have to be, and elaborated on the importance of therapy. Furthermore, he captioned the post, “#imhuman God i spoke for too long it seems.. people don’t have patience to listen but i hope i get something across …(accompanied by white heart emojis)

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan is quite popular on social media. She is often seen spreading awareness on such topics. While she had posted a video with her father, earlier in the day, where the actor was also seen promoting therapy. He also revealed how the father-daughter duo have been benefitting from therapy over the years.

Ira also shared an Instagram story where she wrote, If you go for therapy or have gone for therapy…Let’s break the stigma.” Just post #imhuman Say More only if you want to. Happy World Mental Health Day (yellow heart emoji).

In addition to this, several other Bollywood celebs also shared posts aimed at raising awareness on Mental Health. Take a quick look:

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

