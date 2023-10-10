World Mental Health Day 2023: Hrithik Roshan reveals how therapy helped him over the years: 'My wish is...'

Mental health has always been key to a person’s overall development. However, it’s only been a few years that people have started openly talking about its importance. Additionally, seeking professional help to maintain our sanity was considered a taboo, but not anymore. As today, October 10, is observed as World Mental Health Day, Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan spoke on the importance of taking assistance and revealed how therapy helped him over the years.

On World Mental Health Day 2023, Hrithik Roshan reveals taking therapy

Bollywood superstars have the power to positively influence and educate their millions of fans by talking about topics of public importance. On the occasion of World Mental Health Day 2023, the Greek God of Bollywood, Hrithik Roshan, took the opportunity to create awareness around mental health and encouraged people to resort to therapy, if need be. The actor who is currently filming for his upcoming movie Fighter shared a selfie along with a message that read, “Today is mental health day. I just wanna say that I wouldn’t be here making each day count, being productive, being kind (to myself too), being at peace, taking on challenges, getting better at work, at life, at living, if it wasn’t for the years I have put into therapy. Working on oneself, on ones inner world is precious. My wish is for all of us to learn how to look inside. Become a community of aware adults. And just by doing that, we’d be changing the world.”

Take a look at his post:

Bollywood celebs weigh in on World Mental Health Day 2023

Just like Hrithik, several B-town celebs also took to their social media handles to speak about mental health and shared thought-provoking messages. Dilwale actress Kajol tweeted, “Laugh, live, love & make others laugh too.. Do your bit of kindness in a day because you never know which soul is watching you, just waiting for some evidence of the goodness of humanity and human beings. You may just save someone’s sanity by showing them that kindness and compassion exist.”

Apart from her, Arjun Kapoor, Ali Fazal, Aamir Khan, and his daughter Ira Khan, among many other celebrities spoke about mental health.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

