World Mental Health Day: 5 Bollywood celebrities who shared how they battled mental health issues

Living through the pandemic has brought a different understanding of how important mental health is, along with physical well-being. The mental health crisis has been a focal point globally for the past couple of years and has been a regular topic of discussion in public discourse. Many celebrities, be it actors or sportspersons, have been vocal about their own struggles with mental health which has helped dilute the social stigma around the same quite massively. Every time a well-known person speaks about their personal experiences, it helps create awareness about the issue. To keep the word spreading, WHO observes October 10th as Mental Health Day to support those experiencing mental health issues. On this day, let’s take a look at Bollywood celebrities such as Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, and others, who were open about their struggles with mental health.

Anushka Sharma has been quite vocal about having anxiety and getting treated for it. In 2017, she talked about the same in response to a Twitter post that read, “I have anxiety. And I’m treating my anxiety. I’m on medication for my anxiety. Why am I saying this? Because it’s a completely normal thing. It’s a biological problem. In my family, there have been cases of depression. More and more people should talk openly about it. There is nothing shameful about it or something to hide. If you had constant stomach pain, wouldn’t you go to the doctor? It’s that simple. I want to make this my mission, to take any shame out of this, to educate people about this.”

Shraddha Kapoor

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla in 2019, Shraddha Kapoor revealed how she battled severe anxiety issues. “I didn’t even know what anxiety was. We didn’t know it for a very long time. It was just after Aashiqui that I had this physical manifestation of anxiety. There’s this pain happening where there was no physiological diagnosis. We got so many tests done but there was nothing wrong with me in the doctor’s report. It’s bizarre because I kept thinking about why I was getting that pain. Then I kept asking myself why that is happening,” she said.

Shraddha revealed that she found the best way to deal with it is to embrace it. “You have to accept it as part of yourself and approach it with a lot of love. That made a big difference. Whether you have anxiety or not, you always need to understand who you are or what you stand for,” she added.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika does not shy away from being candid about her struggle with depression. On numerous occasions on various media platforms, the actress has been honest about the feeling of emptiness and helplessness she felt during difficult times. In her blog post for the New York Times, Deepika revealed that she was diagnosed with clinical depression when she was at the peak of her career and had a great personal life.

“On paper, that should have been a great period in my life. I had just starred in four of my most memorable movies, my family was extremely supportive, and I was dating the man who would later become my husband. I had no reason to feel the way I did. But I did. I was exhausted and sad all the time. If someone played a happy song to cheer me up, it only made me feel worse. Waking up every day felt like a huge endeavor,” she wrote.

Karan Johar

While KJo's on-screen personality exudes confidence and cheerfulness, the director has had his own share of mental health struggles. In an interview with NDTV in 2016, Karan Johar openly talked about his battle with clinical depression. He revealed that there was a phase in his life during which he was really depressed, and was on medication. “When I went through that phase, I thought I am getting a cardiac arrest. I felt it in the middle of a meeting two and half years ago, after which I left the meeting in between saying I have something urgent to do and rushed to the doctor. He then said I am having an anxiety attack. I went to a psychologist post that. Then I realised that I had some internal issues to deal with, which got built up to such point that it resulted in anxiety,” he said.

Alia Bhatt

In 2019, Alia Bhatt revealed that had been facing bouts of anxiety, which come and go. While speaking to Filmfare, Alia said that it wasn’t depression, but she just felt really low. “Initially, I’d be a little confused. I’d constantly give reasons that it’s because of work or maybe I’m tired or haven’t been able to meet anyone.” She further added that she just lets herself feel it. “Everyone told me that you’ve got to realize that it will go away. What’s important is to accept it and not say that you’re fine. If you’re not feeling fine, then you should just say you’re not feeling fine,” she said.

