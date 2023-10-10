World Mental Health Day: Aamir Khan to Deepika Padukone; 5 celebs who talked freely about mental health battle

October 10 is celebrated as the World Mental Health Day across the globe. While most people keep mum on this issue, some Bollywood celebrities in the past have opened up about their struggle with mental health. These include names like Aamir Khan and Deepika Padukone among others. So let us find out more details about it.

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan took to her Instagram today to share a video with her father. He opened up on the importance of seeking professional help for emotional and mental health issues. He then revealed that he, along with Ira, have been going to therapy for many years and it has helped them a lot.

Deepika Padukone

In her New York Times blog post, Deepika Padukone revealed that she was diagnosed with clinical depression while she was doing professionally and personally really well. She wrote: “On paper, that should have been a great period in my life. I had just starred in four of my most memorable movies, my family was extremely supportive, and I was dating the man who would later become my husband. I had no reason to feel the way I did. But I did. I was exhausted and sad all the time. If someone played a happy song to cheer me up, it only made me feel worse. Waking up every day felt like a huge endeavor."

Anushka Sharma

In 2017, Anushka Sharma opened up about her struggle with anxiety by responding to a post that read: "I have anxiety. And I’m treating my anxiety. I’m on medication for my anxiety. Why am I saying this? Because it’s a completely normal thing."

Shraddha Kapoor

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla that took place in 2019, Shraddha Kapoor talked about suffering from anxiety. She said, “I didn’t even know what anxiety was. We didn’t know it for a very long time. It was just after Aashiqui that I had this physical manifestation of anxiety." The actress then stated that she dealt with it by embracing it.

Karan Johar

On October 10, Karan Johar took to his Instagram to write that he ‘felt the first burst of anxiety’ back in 2015-2016. He wrote:...my friend guided me to a psychologist, and after a series of conversations I knew what I was dealing with and addressed it medically and with a change of lifestyle…. Things got better and I weaned off the meds …”

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

