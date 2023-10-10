World Mental Health Day: Alia Bhatt's Dear Zindagi, Ranbir-Deepika's Tamasha; 5 films based on mental health

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to suicide.

Mental health is a vital aspect of our well-being, encompassing emotional, psychological, and social stability, which is integral to physical health and an enhanced quality of life. Today, October 10, is recognized as World Mental Health Day—an international day dedicated to global mental health education, awareness, and fight against social stigma. On this occasion, let's explore five Indian movies that have delved into and addressed mental health issues.

Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan’s Dear Zindagi

The 2016 film Dear Zindagi, directed by Gauri Shinde, revolves around Alia Bhatt's character, who grapples with discontent in her life and seeks guidance from a psychologist portrayed by Shah Rukh Khan. This path-breaking movie delves into themes of anxiety, depression, past trauma, and abandonment issues, offering a nuanced exploration of mental health.

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone’s Tamasha

Tamasha, directed by Imtiaz Ali and released in 2015, is a romantic drama featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone. The film revolves around Ranbir's character, Ved, who suffers from Borderline Personality Disorder. Experiencing an identity crisis, the narrative unfolds as he embarks on a journey to rediscover himself.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s Chhichhore

Chhichhore is a comedy-drama film directed by Nitesh Tiwari, starring Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Tahir Raj Bhasin, and others. Released in 2019, the movie centers around a man whose son attempts suicide due to the pressure of not clearing the JEE entrance examination. It deals with themes of academic pressure, social anxiety, and suicide.

A Death In The Gunj

A Death In The Gunj is a 2016 drama film written and directed by Konkona Sen Sharma, boasting an ensemble cast including Vikrant Massey, Tillotama Shome, Kalki Koechlin, Jim Sarbh, and others. The narrative of the film explores themes of emotional abuse, ignorance, bullying, self-esteem issues, depression, and suicide, offering a poignant and thought-provoking portrayal of these complex and sensitive subjects.

Karthik Calling Karthik

Karthik Calling Karthik is a 2010 psychological thriller film featuring Farhan Akhtar and Deepika Padukone in lead roles. The storyline revolves around the character of Karthik, who grapples with dissociative identity disorder, causing disruptions in his relationships and personal identity.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

