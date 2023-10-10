World Mental Health Day: Karan Johar recalls feeling 'first burst of anxiety' in 2015; 'My friend guided...'

Karan Johar is a visionary filmmaker who is credited for making some really remarkable films. Wearing his heart on his sleeves, KJo despite being the soft target of trolls has never shied away from speaking his heart out. The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has never minced his words and always called a spade a spade. KJo in various interviews has also opened up about dealing with negativity on social media and battling depression. Today, on the occasion of World Mental Health Day, he shared extensively how he experienced anxiety a few years back, and upon medication, things got better. However, it returned years after earlier this year in March.

Karan Johar reveals battling anxiety and how he dealt with it in the latest post

Today, on October 10, on the occasion of World Mental Health Day, Karan Johar shared a post on World Mental Health Day. Sharing the post he revealed his first encounter with anxiety as he wrote, “Like many others I felt like “this cannot happen to me “…. We read about mental health and hear about it with compassion but somehow you never feel like it will come knocking on your door…But it can and it did….”

Recalling the times, he stated that it was in the year 2015-16 that he ‘felt the first burst of anxiety’ and realized something was wrong. He changed his lifestyle and with medications, things got better. He wrote, “In 2015-2016 I felt the first burst of anxiety and knew within that something was wrong… my friend guided me to a psychologist, and after a series of conversations I knew what I was dealing with and addressed it medically and with a change of lifestyle…. Things got better and I weaned off the meds …”

However, years after earlier this year in March he once again felt being hit again by it.

Take a look:



He further continues writing, “This year in March this year (I knew the trigger) it returned and I knew I had to address it immediately….For someone who does battle anxiety or depression “simple solutions like “ … go for a drive !!! Meet friends !! Go for a holiday …. Get a massage … these are red flag conversations to have and you must be educated enough in this zone to even offer advice…”

Addressing the solution, he wrote, “To family members, my advice is simply to make sure that the person going through it seeks professional help…We tend to address blood pressure, diabetes, etc with so much instant ease so why neglect mental health….More power to those brave ones who acknowledge the issue and address it head on…But to the millions who don’t … just know that there is a better life awaiting you…. All you need to do is reach out …#worldmentalhealthday”

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

