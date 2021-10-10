World Mental Health Day: Olympian Abhinav Bindra gets candid with Deepika Padukone on importance of self care

As globally we observe World Mental Health Day today, Deepika Padukone who has been at the forefront of mental health talk recently announced a new series on the same. As part of her foundation, the series titled The LiveLoveLaugh Lecture Series will play host to Olympian Abhinav Bindra.

Taking to social media, Deepika shared a glimpse of the interview which is set to release today on World Mental Health Day. Announcing the same, Deepika wrote, "The LiveLoveLaugh Lecture Series features the world’s foremost thinkers and influencers sharing their perspectives on the forces that shape the mental health narrative. Watch @abhinav_bindra in conversation with @deepikapadukone as they discuss their life’s work, experience with mental health, and learning in the process of healing and growth."

In one of the promo videos, we get to see the Olympian talk about self care and how during his glory years it played a crucial role. "I did a lot of work, put in efforts to improve as an athlete and I did not prioritise my own human well-being. If I had taken better care of my own self, I believe I would have come closer to achieving my truest potential." the Olympian shooter says in one of the promo videos.

While the actress has already been championing this cause, Deepika's new series hopes to continue the conversation around mental health and break the stigma further.

Take a look: