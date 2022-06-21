World Music Day 2022: Alia Bhatt to Shraddha Kapoor, B-town actors who turned singers for their films

Bollywood actors often swoon us with their acting skills on the big screen, but some of the multi-talented stars have impressed us with their singing too. However, the actors who lent their voice to a song, surprisingly turned out to be very good. So, here are 10 actors who have given us some chartbusters too.

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor has sung the unplugged version of ‘Galiyaan’ from ‘Ek Villian’, in which she was the leading actor. The song was loved by her fans. In the movie ‘Rock On 2’, she sang multiple songs and yet once again proved her skill as a singer to the whole world.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt crooned beautiful songs like ‘Samjhawan’, ‘Ikk Kudi’, and “Humsafar” and who hasn’t listened to these on repeat?

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra is a trained in western classical music and before conquering Bollywood and moving on to dominate the world, PeeCee launched her own music including tracks like “Exotic” ft. Pitbull and “In my City” that garnered a lot of attention.

She also sang the title song of the film Dil Dhadakne do along with Farhan Akhtar.

Amitabh Bachchan

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has proved his mettle in singing as well. Who doesn’t remember the iconic "Rang Barse" sung by him in the movie ‘Silsila’ (1981) which after 3 decades still remains the most played song at Holi? Big B has also sung in several other movies such as 'Babul', ‘Baghban’, ‘Major Saab’, 'Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham', and 'Bhootnath

'.

Shruti Haasan

Apart from being an actress, Shruti Haasan has a full-fledged music career in music and has lent her voice to multiple songs both in Bollywood and the South Indian film industry. She is also the vocalist of an alternative rock band called The Extramentals.

Farhan Akhtar

This producer-director-actor tried his hand in singing with his debut film ‘Rock On’ (2008), in which he lent his voice to five songs and all of them became a huge hit. He also sang ‘Senorita’ from ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’ with Hrithilk Roshan and Abhay Deol.

Hrithik Roshan

Like we mentioned, we heard Hrithik singing for the first time in the movie 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' (2011). He sang ‘Senorita’ with Farhan Akhtar and it was fun to hear him croon.

Ayushmann Khurrana

The multi-talented Ayushmann Khurrana has always been a musician but his singing skills caught our attention when he sang ‘Pani Da Rang’ in his debut film ‘Vicky Donor’. Since then, he has crooned songs like “Naah Goriye” in Bala and the ‘Andhadhun’ title track.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is not only an established actor and producer, he has also voiced multiple hit songs in his career. His most recognised songs are 'Main Hoon Hero Tera', 'Jag Ghoomeya', and 'Hangover'.

Madhuri Dixit Nene

Madhuri made her Bollywood playback singing debut in 2013 with the film ‘Gulaab Gang’ and released her first English single ‘Candle'.