World Music Day 2024: Ayushmann Khurrana teases new song Reh Ja; says, ‘If you split my heart into two…’

Ayushmann Khurrana has not just impressed the audience with his films and acting performances over the years but also with his music. He has many popular numbers in his discography, and now he is back with another soulful track.

On the occasion of World Music Day 2024, Ayushmann dropped a video in which he teased his new song, Reh Ja. He also expressed his love for music and his excitement about the song in a statement.

Ayushmann Khurrana gives a treat to his fans on World Music Day 2024

Today, June 21, Ayushmann Khurrana took to Instagram and shared a video in which he was seen singing a few lines of his song Reh Ja as he played the guitar. It sounded like a soothing love track.

In the caption, he wrote, “Ek dhun aur kuch lafz aa gaye zehen mein.. (A tune and some words came to mind.) should I finish the song? #WorldMusicDay.”

Ayushmann’s industry friends showcased their appreciation in the comments section. Rajkummar Rao called it “Beautiful,” while Sharvari Wagh left red hearts.

Ayushmann Khurrana opens up about the importance of music in his life and his new song Reh Ja

In a statement, Ayushmann Khurrana expressed the significance of music in his life, saying, “If you split my heart into two, I guess music will take up one half as it is truly my reason to live and to create."

He claimed that his relationships with his family, friends, passion, career, and entire existence are all impacted by music. Ayushmann stated that this was why he made the decision to tease his fans with his upcoming single, Reh Ja, a collaboration with Warner Music India, on World Music Day.

Ayushmann mentioned that he was returning to being a solo composer and songwriter after a long period of time. He expressed his wish that the song would speak to everyone who has ever been loved or who aspires to love unconditionally. According to the Dream Girl 2 actor, the song evokes feelings of longing and nostalgia.

He added, “After Akh Da Taara, this is going to be my next song with Warner Music, and we are supremely excited to put this one out quickly.”

