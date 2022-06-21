World Music Day: Ajay Devgn to Sushmita Sen, here’s how celebs extended heartfelt wishes on the occasion

Music holds a special place in our lives. It is a way to express our love and other emotions and is a perfect escape from stress. Just like films, there are different genres of music - romantic numbers to Sufi songs, pop numbers, emotional tracks and more. Music has a different impact on different people. On the occasion of World Music Day, social media was inundated with posts to commemorate the day. In fact, several celebs have taken to their respective social media handles and shared heartfelt posts on World Music Day.

Ajay Devgn shared a pic of himself wherein he was seen recording in a studio. He captioned the image, “From listening to making music... Never thought I possessed this skill… PS:- Thanks Autotune :P #WorldMusicDay”. On the other hand, Kajol also shared a similar pic and wrote, “Are you happy seeing this picture or do I have to actually sing a song? #WorldMusicDay”. Meanwhile, Sushmita Sen took social media by storm after she shared a beautiful post on World Music Day wherein she gave us a glimpse of her daughter Renee Sen’s singing skills. The actress shared a video wherein Renee was seen singing the song Jab Saiyaan from Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi. She captioned the post as, “Our world needs music!!! And I love this voice!!! #Sharing @reneesen47 #humming #unplugged #allheart. So proud Shona!!! HAPPY WORLD MUSIC DAY!!! I love you guys!!! #duggadugga”.

Take a look at celeb wishes on World Music Day:

Check out Sushmita Sen's post here:

Earlier, on the occasion of World Music Day, Ayushmann Khurrana had assured his fans that he will be coming out with beautiful singles in near future. “Ever since I started making music, I aspired to usher in a different sound for people. I have tried to be on that journey every time I have sung. I want my musical identity to be effortless, new age, slightly off-beat yet cool, melodious and always youth-facing. Today, I’m really excited to share that I have been working on some really beautiful tracks which I can’t wait to share,” he added. Meanwhile, Ayushmann is looking forward to the release of Doctor G and Action Hero.