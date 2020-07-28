World Nature Conservation: Bhumi Pednekar urges fans to become environmentally friendly

Bhumi Pednekar encourages fans to be more environmentally friendly by letting it grow and breathe.

World Nature Conservation Day is celebrated on July 28th to create and increase awareness on how people need to protect natural resources and not damage our environment. Today, on World Nature Conservation Day, celebrities are taking to their respective social media accounts to spread the word about keeping our world clean and green.

One amongst them is Bhumi Pednekar. She took to her Instagram account and shared a series of posts urging her fans and followers to protect nature and what it gives us. She captioned her post saying, “Let it grow, let it breathe! Imagine a clean and green world where we all live together as one big happy family!! It’s important to protect what nature gives us!” Adding to that she said, “It’s time we make the switch to just about becoming environmentally conscious by changing our daily habits. P.S. (Do this and it will make you happy and your surroundings even happier) #WorldNatureConservationDay.”

Here is Bhumi Pednekar's post:

This is not the first time the actress has been vocal about climate change. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla recently, Bhumi Pednekar opened up about how this is something she has always wanted to do. Apart from her onscreen performance, the actress has been using her time to spread awareness regarding nature. She spoke to Pinkvilla about how she had always been involved with the environment and taking care of nature. Adding to that she said when she became an actor, she realised she could use the platform to reach a larger audience.

On a professional front, she was last seen in ‘Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship’. The actress will next appear in another horror film titled Durgavati and will also star in ’s Takht.

