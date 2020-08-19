World Photography Day 2020: Amitabh Bachchan shares a picture of himself surrounded by cameras

Amitabh Bachchan returned home a few days back after having recovered from COVID-19. Meanwhile, he has shared a picture on Instagram to mark the occasion of World Photography Day.

Amitabh Bachchan never fails to impress his fans and admirers whenever he shares something on social media. The megastar is known for the interesting and humorous posts that he keeps on sharing most of the time. For the unversed, he also pens down thoughts on his blog and grabs attention. There is no second doubt about this fact the Big B enjoys a massive fan following on social media for all the obvious reasons. We bet everyone will agree to that!

19th August marks the occasion of World Photography Day and guess what! Amitabh Bachchan has already shared something special on social media for his fans. The actor has shared a black and white picture of himself surrounded by multiple cameras that looks simply amazing. Clad in athleisure, he is wearing headphones and apparently listening to music while being caught on the cameras. Big B has also captioned the picture that reads, “World photography day August 19th... Actors beware they can replace your face with technology now...”

Check out his Instagram post below:

Fans and loved ones of Big B were worried when he was diagnosed with Coronavirus a few weeks back. He was admitted to the Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai along with Abhishek Bachchan who also tested positive for COVID-19. Not only that but and Aaradhya also got infected post which they underwent treatment. As of now, every one of them has been discharged from the hospital after having recovered. The megastar also expressed gratitude towards fans for their prayers on social media.

