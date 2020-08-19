World Photography Day 2020: Dia Mirza shares favorite images clicked by her reliving her memories

Dia Mirza celebrates World Photography Day by sharing glimpses of some favorite pictures clicked by her on a trip.

World Photography Day is observed every year on August 19 to honor the history of photography. This day is celebrated to appreciate and encourage the work and skills of photographers. Photography is a form of art that helps one to capture memories. And to celebrate this special day, actress Dia Mirza took to her respective social media handles and shared some beautiful still that you wouldn’t want to miss. The pictures shared by the actress were ones that were clicked by her.

Taking to her Instagram account, the actress uploaded some stellar pictures on World Photography Day and captioned them, “What I love the most about photography is how you can truly capture a thousand words or emotions in one image. Here, I relive some of my favourite memories which showcase the beauty of everything between the earth and the skies. Perspectives are shaped by the stories images tell. A few of my favourite images clicked by me #WorldPhotographyDay #ForNature #WildLife #One.”

The first picture showcases the actress sitting in a jeep with her camera in hand and focused at the lake in front of her. Meanwhile, on a professional front, the actress was last seen in ‘Thappad’ that featured . According to reports, the actress’s debut film Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein is believed to be up for a sequel. But actor Madhavan denied the rumors saying, he has not idea about it.

