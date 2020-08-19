  1. Home
  2. entertainment

World Photography Day 2020: Dia Mirza shares favorite images clicked by her reliving her memories

Dia Mirza celebrates World Photography Day by sharing glimpses of some favorite pictures clicked by her on a trip.
8863 reads Mumbai
News,Dia Mirza World Photography Day 2020: Dia Mirza shares favorite images clicked by her reliving her memories

World Photography Day is observed every year on August 19 to honor the history of photography. This day is celebrated to appreciate and encourage the work and skills of photographers. Photography is a form of art that helps one to capture memories. And to celebrate this special day, actress Dia Mirza took to her respective social media handles and shared some beautiful still that you wouldn’t want to miss. The pictures shared by the actress were ones that were clicked by her. 

Taking to her Instagram account, the actress uploaded some stellar pictures on World Photography Day and captioned them, “What I love the most about photography is how you can truly capture a thousand words or emotions in one image. Here, I relive some of my favourite memories which showcase the beauty of everything between the earth and the skies. Perspectives are shaped by the stories images tell. A few of my favourite images clicked by me #WorldPhotographyDay #ForNature #WildLife #One.” 

Here is Dia Mirza's post: 

The first picture showcases the actress sitting in a jeep with her camera in hand and focused at the lake in front of her. Meanwhile, on a professional front, the actress was last seen in ‘Thappad’ that featured Taapsee Pannu. According to reports, the actress’s debut film Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein is believed to be up for a sequel. But actor Madhavan denied the rumors saying, he has not idea about it. 

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: I've more than I need, have decided to consume less: Dia Mirza on her fashion choices post lockdown

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput: Supreme Court announces its verdict today
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Rhea’s shocking claims to SC’s verdict today
Kunal Kemmu on Hotstar controversy, being left out, nepotism, insider outsider and the underrated tag
Sara Ali Khan & Kartik Aaryan UNFOLLOW each other on Instagram. Watch the video for more
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Mystery girl to late actor’s texts to Disha Salian
Late actor’s ex-teammate Samuel Haokip reveals Sushant had sleepless nights after #MeToo allegations
Bigg Boss 14: Tentative list of contestants being considered for Salman Khan’s reality show
Nishikant Kamat Passes Away: A look at the some of his lesser known facts
Saif Ali Khan’s birthday: Check out Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan’s quotes about their doting father
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: From spiritual healer to missing details of autopsy
Sushant Singh Rajput Case SSR’s family to Baba Ramdev; List of celebs who joined the global prayer

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement