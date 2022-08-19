World Photography Day: Dia Mirza to Randeep Hooda, 10 actors who are passionate about photography

World Photography Day is celebrated every year on August 19th. Photography has been a cherished medium to capture moments in time: the good, bad, ugly, breathtaking, serene, ordinary, extraordinary, and everything in between. While we celebrate the art form today, did you know that many Bollywood actors share a passion for photography? Yes, you read that right! Not only in front of the camera, but these celebs have created magic behind it too.

On World Photography Day today, let’s take a look at the Bollywood actors who also have a passion for photography.

Randeep Hooda

Randeep Hooda has been a lover of wildlife. The Highway actor keeps sharing his photographs from his wildlife adventures on his social media space.

Dia Mirza

The former beauty queen has a passion for photography as well. Being a Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations, Dia Mirza has been working for conservation of wildlife. She too clicks photos from her getaways in nature.

Raveena Tandon

Raveena’s photos have been a part of many exhibitions as well, including at the renowned Jehangir Art Gallery in Mumbai.

Waheeda Rehman

Veteran actress Waheeda Rehman explored her interest in photography at the age of 81. Although she always liked taking pictures, she worked on the skill after retiring from films.

Richa Chaddha

The Gangs of Wasseypur actress has been interested in photography ever since she was a child and has attended lectures on it too. In an old interview from 2013, she said, “When I was studying media, we had lectures on photography. I am very interested in it, and have also bought a film SLR camera. This has been my hobby for the past six years.”

Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan’s love for photography reportedly began during shooting for Salaam-E-Ishq. She takes pictures whenever she’s travelling for work or pleasure.

Boman Irani

Before joining the movies, Boman Irani was a professional photographer. He has shot models, celebrities, and campaigns. Though, reportedly, his favorite is black and white photography.

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor also has a passion for photography, and often turns photographer for ladylove Alia Bhatt during their travel adventures together.

Emraan Hashmi

In an old interview, Emraan said, “I never wanted to be an actor and always wanted to be behind the camera, may be an VFX expert. Photography is something I love from within. I have a professional camera that I carry along, whenever I’m on holidays. I keep on taking random pictures. Though this passion is for my self-satisfaction, I do have some pictures that I would like to exhibit some day.”

Sunny Deol

Another Bollywood celebrity who likes taking pictures is Sunny Deol. He shared that he has always loved photography, and likes to capture moods and expressions.

