World Poetry Day 2022: Ayushmann Khurrana to Farhan Akhtar; Stars who amaze us with literary creativity

Poetry gives ordinary language the power to move people with emotions. Actor Paul Engle rightly said, “Poetry is boned with ideas, nerved and blooded with emotions, all held together by the delicate, tough skin of words.” Poetry lets a poet share their stories in the most beautiful, exuberant way and kiss you with the emotions the poet feels. The world is a better place with poetry in it. Come to think of it, poetry and acting are similar in more ways than you can imagine. The key point in both the activities? Expressing yourself. Both the arts are a gateway to emotional catharsis.



Bollywood thrives with its exemplary, talented artists. Many of our actors are also lovers of poetry and indulge in a bit of poetry themselves. These actors have excellent command and love for the languages they write their poetry in and have bestowed us with beautiful pieces. So, on World Poetry Day 2022, here is a list of actors who stunned us with splendid poetic abilities.

Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann is one of the most prolific actor-poets, having authored scores of poems and even writing the lyrics to some of his melodious songs. The multi-talented actor writes poetry in Hindi, Urdu, and Punjabi.

Amitabh Bachchan

Amit Ji is always active on his blog where he loves to treat his fans with some of his poetic works. After all, he is the son of the renowned poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan. Thus, it is only fair that poetry runs in his genes.

Twinkle Khanna

No one needs an introduction to Twinkle Khanna’s spectacular writing prowess. But did you know that the actor-turned-author also loved to indulge in poetry at times and even shares her pieces of social media?

Farhan Akhtar

Much like his character Imran from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara who was a poet-lyricist, Farhan too loves to write poetry and has often gained praise for his words.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon is a star of many talents. During the pandemic, Kriti began sharing her beautiful and thoughtful poetry on social media and managed to impress netizens.

