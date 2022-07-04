World of Shamshera: Vaani Kapoor shares BTS video of Ranbir Kapoor starrer, tells how the film was made

After days of posters and an intriguing teaser, the makers of Shamshera finally dropped the film's trailer last week and it created a lot of buzz. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor in the lead roles, Shamshera's trailer featured all three actors in never-before-seen avatars. The fans are super excited to see the movie and cannot wait anymore. Just a few hours ago, Vaani shared a beautiful tweet, sharing a BTS video of Shamshera and raised the excitement levels.

Sharing the behind-the-scenes video, Vaani wrote, Witness how the world of Shamshera came to life!Releasing in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. Celebrate #Shamshera with #YRF50 only at a theatre near you on 22nd July.” In the clip, director of the move Karan Malhotra shared his vision about the movie. He also revealed that it took two and a half years to bring that vision to reality. The tweet got viral instantly as fans just loved the beautiful insight to the movie.

Directed by Karan Malhotra, Shamshera is set to release in theatres on 22 July. An excited Ranbir earlier told IANS, "I am very excited to start promoting Shamshera. It's a film that we want to take to a large audience. It's a film made for a large audience. Whatever we can do to market the film, to create the buzz, we're gonna go all out. I am looking forward to the audience's reaction to that."

Shamshera is set in the fictitious city of Kaza, where a warrior tribe is imprisoned, enslaved and tortured by a ruthless authoritarian Daroga Shudh Singh played by Sanjay Dutt. This is the story of a man who became a slave, a slave who became a leader and then a legend for his tribe.

Produced by Aditya Chopra, Shamshera is set to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Also Read: Shamshera: Karan Malhotra shares his working experience with Ranbir Kapoor, calls him 'gifted actor'