World Siblings Day: Priyanka Chopra showers love on brother Siddharth Chopra with a montage of old memories

Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram story to share a video montage consisting of old pictures with her brother Siddharth Chopra on the occasion of World Siblings Day. Take a look.

Every year 10th April is celebrated as Siblings Day for people to cherish bond with their brothers and sisters. Today, several people posted heartwarming posts for their siblings to commemorate the occasion. Bollywood stars also showered wishes for their siblings, including Ayushmann Khurrana who teased his brother Aparshakti Khurana by sharing a goofy throwback photo with him. Sara Ali Khan also shared a snap posing with her brother and called him “The chosen frozen”. Now, took to her Instagram story to also pour love for her brother Siddharth Chopra.

The actress posted a video montage in which we can see old photos of her posing with Siddharth. The cute clip consisted of pictures from the duo’s childhood, a few adorable selfies and even a picture from Priyanka’s wedding with Nick Jonas. To bring the montage to life, the star opted for a perfect sound choice. In the background, Maroon 5’s hit song Memories plays and the lyrics match the theme of the video adequately. The White Tiger star captioned the clip, “Happy #NationalSiblingsDay! Love You @siddharthchopra89”

Meanwhile, the actress recently shared her admiration for the veteran icon in a conversation with InStyle magazine. Calling the late star an “expressive actor”, Priyanka also showered compliments for her beauty by saying, “She had giant, gorgeous eyes” The actress further emphasized on how Sridevi would change her looks and try different things for her movies. “She was very experimental with her fashion and her beauty” she added.

