World Students' Day 2022: Check out the top Bollywood movies you can watch out today

India today is marking the missile man of India, former President, and Bharat Ratna recipient Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam’s 91st birth anniversary. He was the 11th president of the country who served the nation from the period of 2002 to 2007. As a mark of respect, the United Nations has declared the birthday of former Indian President APJ Abdul Kalam as World Students' Day—owing to the fondness and love he showered on the children of the country. Several high-profile celebrities, politicians, and people from across the globe are observing this day as World Students’ Day. On this day, we present you a collection of Bollywood movies that you can watch out today depicting the bond between students and their teachers and elders.

Black (2005) Directed by popular filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film features popular actors Amitabh Bachchan and Rani Mukerji in lead roles. The storyline of the film is simple yet very impactful. The story encircles around the life of a girl named Michelle (As Rani Mukerji) who is born with visual and hearing impairment and the challenges that life throws at her. In this journey, she is joined by Debraj (As Amitabh Bachchan), a stubborn teacher, who helps her complete her basic education.

Taare Zameen Par (2007) Directed by Aamir Khan, Amole Gupte, the story showcases the life of a 9-year-old student named Ishaan (as essayed by actor Darsheel Safary) and his battle with dyslexia. In the film, he is looked down upon by his parents for his poor academic performance. Later, Ram (as essayed by actor Aamir Khan himself), an art teacher, helps him uncover his potential.

3 Idiots (2009) Directed by popular filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, the film displays the friendship between three college-going students and their outlook toward life in general. It is a simple story that is elaborated beautifully by actors Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, and Sharman Joshi in lead roles.

Udaan (2010) Vikramaditya Motwane in his directorial debut presents a simple story in an impactful way. The film talks about the journey of a child named Rohan and his desire of being educated despite being expelled from school.

Stanley Ka Dabba (2011) Stanley Ka Dabba is one of the most critically well-acclaimed films of the century. The film revolves around a student named Stanley (as essayed by actor Partho Gupte) who does not carry lunch, which is noticed by a teacher who forces kids to share their food with him. The teacher soon warns Stanley that he must get a lunch box or else face consequences for the same.

Chalk and Duster (2016) Directed by filmmaker Jayant Gilatar, the film features actresses Shabana Azmi, Juhi Chawla, and Divya Dutta in lead roles. The film talks about Jyoti, a teacher who is passionate about teaching, and her stance on the unjustified dismissal of her fellow teacher by the school's new principal, Kamini Gupta. Watch out for how students play a crucial role in the film.

Hichki (2018) Hichki—a comedy-drama film co-written and directed by Siddharth P. Malhotra and produced by Aditya Chopra and Maneesh Sharma---talks about the life of a woman with Tourette syndrome and how she pursues her dream of being a teacher wherein she turns her weakness into her biggest strength. She is supported by school students in her beautiful journey.

Super 30 (2019) Featuring popular actor Hrithik Roshan in the lead role, the film encircles around the life of Anand Kumar, a mathematician from Patna, who hopes to make his 30 students pass with flying colors in the IIT exams. Do watch out for this film for more.

Angrezi Medium (2020) Featuring actor Radhika Madan and late actor Irrfan Khan, Angrezi Medium is a comedy-drama film directed by Homi Adajania. The film chronicles around the life of girl who dreams of studying abroad and how her family helps her fulfil the same.

Paathshaala (2010) Paathshaala features actors Shahid Kapoor, Ayesha Takia, Shraddha Arya, Ali Haji, Sushant Singh and Nana Patekar in crucial roles and is directed by Milind Ukey. The story revolves around children on a school campus and the challenges posed by the Indian education system and its shortcomings.