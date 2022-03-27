World Theatre Day: Ayushmann Khurrana says street theatre set his foundation to become a fearless performer.

Ayushmann Khurrana, who has become the poster boy of content cinema in India, feels street theatre played an invaluable hand in shaping the artist he is today. On World Theatre Day, Ayushmann looked back on his early days. For the unversed, the actor did serious theatre for five years. During his college days, he did several plays at the Gaiety Theatre in Shimla. He was also the founding member of DAV College’s Aaghaaz and Manchtantra, which are active theatre groups in Chandigarh.

Looking back, the actor said, "My tryst with acting started with street theatre and it made me hugely confident about the fact that I could entertain people with my skills. Street theatre actually set my foundation to become a fearless performer. I became not afraid to take risks and I’m hugely grateful for this because it has shaped who I have become today."

The actor added, "Theatre, to me, can be introspective, critical about society and what we are becoming and also serve as a gateway to fantasize about a world that doesn’t exist. I have learnt so much from theatre because it challenges you to push your boundaries so that you can entertain and engage with audiences in a much deeper and interactive manner. I have taken my learnings from doing theatre and tried to emulate them for my on-screen performances and choice of scripts."

For Ayushmann, theatre taught him to shed his inhibitions. Elaborating on the same, he said, "Theatre can be a boundless form of self-expression and I realized back then that if I had to become a good artiste, I will need to constantly push myself to shed my inhibitions and pick projects that challenge my notion of how acting should be. I have enormous respect for theatre and theatre actors and whenever I get a chance, I try to make time to watch great performances and productions.”

Ayushmann has a stellar line up of films in 2022. He will be next seen in Anubhav Sinha’s Anek, Anubhuti Kashyap’s Doctor G and film-maker Aanand L. Rai’s Action Hero being directed by debutant Anirudh Iyer.

